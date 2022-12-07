Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.23 makes campfires a little safer

What you need to know

Minecraft Preview builds test upcoming changes and feature additions to Minecraft with players.

Mojang Studios is now rolling out Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.23 to all testing platforms except iOS.

The build contains no new features, but does tweak campfires to not set players and mobs on fire.

The world of Minecraft stops for no blocky mob, as evidenced by the release of Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.23. Mojang Studios' latest pre-release Minecraft: Bedrock Edition test is far from the most exciting build we've seen, but it does include a number of new fixes and minor improvements for players to test.

Following the admittedly more exciting Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.22, the latest Minecraft Preview build is populated primarily by smaller changes, such as making it so that campfires no longer set fire to players or mobs, or destroy minecarts. The chiseled bookshelf block from the Minecraft 1.20 update also no longer immediately trips observer blocks when the world loads, making your secret bookshelf doorway a little more secure.

Minecraft may already be one of the top Xbox games you can play, but there's always room for improvement. Mojang Studios is currently working on the next major content update, focused on player expression and representation, which will include features like camels, hanging signs, and more. In the meantime, Minecraft Preview builds like this one will steadily improve the game.

In case you missed it, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.50 recently released with a ton of new features and improvements for all players. For those already on the latest Minecraft version, a new Minecraft Marketplace DLC lets you master the elements as the Avatar.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.23 includes:

Experimental Minecraft 1.20 features

Gameplay

Chiseled Bookshelf no longer triggers Observer blocks on world load

Features & bug fixes

Blocks

Respawn Anchor no longer retains its charges if mined with Silk Touch or picked

Scaffolding now displays particles and produces vibrations when the block under it is destroyed

The Sculk Shrieker block's shriek sound can now be heard at the longer distance of 32 blocks

Gameplay

Bamboo sapling will no longer replace double plants when placed

Campfires do not set players and mobs on fire anymore. Campfires do not destroy Minecarts and Boats anymore

Ender Pearls will no longer teleport a sleeping player

Graphical

Players can no longer see through terrain by riding a Horse, Mule, or Donkey at the edge of a 2-block-tall space

Items

Blocks that require supporting blocks now appear properly on a Map when placed on partial blocks or above air

Mobs

Ravagers are now able to attack on various partial blocks like Mud

Glow Squid now emit particles when spawned outside of water

User interface

Fixed structure block UI so the Y value field can be accessed with just the keyboard

Components

Expanded `minecraft:shooter` component to define multiple projectiles that can specify different projectile definitions and condition filters

Exposed more fields to shooter component to allow for more projectile customization such as throw power, sounds, and whether the attack is a magic attack

Molang

Fixed a bug where dividing any value in Molang by a dynamically determined negative variable resulted in a division by a positive (absolute) value instead This is a Molang Versioned Change that only takes effect for Molang expressions in packs that use a `min_engine_version` of 1.19.60 or higher



Projectiles

Projectiles that teleport their owner will no longer do so while their owner is sleeping

API

Added method `setOnFire(seconds: number, useEffects?: boolean = true): boolean)` which sets an entity on fire (if it is not in water or rain).

Added method `extinguishFire(useEffects?: boolean = true): void` which extinguishes the fire.

If an entity is on fire, you can call `getComponent('minecraft:onfire')` on it, which returns an object of type `EntityOnFireComponent`, which has a property `onFireTicksRemaining`.

Fixed a bug where `viewDirection` would return the direction from the previous tick

Fixed a bug where `getEntitiesFromViewDirection` would use the direction from the previous tick

Fixed a bug where `getBlockFromViewDirection` would use the direction from the previous tick

Fixed a bug where `headLocation` would return the location from the previous tick

Renamed `ScriptScriptCommandMessageEvent` to `ScriptEventCommandMessageEvent`

