MultiVersus: Characters, betas, and everything you need to know

Super Smash Bros. has set the gold standard for platform fighters for decades. This chaotic combination of frantic 2D combat and environmental hazards has spawned an assortment of contenders aiming to compete in the sub-genre. While titles like Brawhalla valiantly attempted to deliver a worthy successor, many platform fighters have fallen short of the formula popularized by Super Smash Bros. However, the latest effort from Warner Bros. And Player First Games, MultiVersus, stands as a shining example of how to rival an established juggernaut.

MultiVersus: What is it?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

Much like its obvious inspiration, MultiVersus throws up to four players in arena-style battles with a host of iconic Warner Bros. mascots. Your goal is to damage opponents and ultimately achieve “ringouts” by launching competing players off the edges of the screen. From satisfying spikes to aerial assaults, how you KO your enemies is entirely up to you. This flexibility ensures every match remains refreshing and engaging.

Developed by Player First Games in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, MultiVersus delivers outrageous showdowns only possible in this platform fighter. If you’ve ever wondered who’d win in a battle between LeBron James and Superman, now you can conveniently find out. Thanks to the enormous pool of franchises under the Warner Bros. umbrella, possibilities for characters in MultiVersus are undeniably exciting.

With a compelling focus on competitive 2v2 matchmaking, MultiVersus delivers a distinctive fighting game that rewards teamwork and strategy. Characters are assigned specific classes, which dictate their roles in combat. Support characters like Velma apply dramatic buffs to allies. At the same time, Assassins like Harley Quinn focus on racking up damage on enemies. Understanding the differences between fighters and how to leverage those benefits against opponents is a critical part of the delicate dance in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus: Is it free to play?

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Unlike recently released platform fighters like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, MultiVersus is free to play. The impressive free-to-play offering grants all players a rotating selection of fighters to use in online play. Competing in online matches earns individuals gold, which can then be used to unlock additional characters. In a rather unconventional move, however, all characters, stages, and even optional costumes can be accessed in local play, allowing ample opportunity to experiment before dropping your hard-earned in-game currencies.

In typical free-to-play fashion, players can also progress through seasonal battle passes by completing daily and weekly challenges. The battle pass in MultiVersus features two tiers with varying unlocks; one free for everyone and a secondary premium paid tier. Progressing through the battle pass earns users new character skins, ringout effects, banners, and other cosmetic items. While the more significant bursts of advancement are tied to the daily and weekly challenges, it’s also worth noting that every match you play delivers some progress to the battle pass based on your performance.

If you’re looking to enjoy all the content MultiVersus currently offers without online restrictions, the Founder’s Pack provides character unlock tickets, premium battle pass tiers, and exclusive cosmetic items. Three price points are available for the Founder’s Pack, each with supplemental bonuses. The Standard Edition is $40, the Deluxe Edition is $60, and the Premium Edition is $100.

MultiVersus: Characters

(Image credit: WB Interactive Entertainment)

The beauty of a successful platform fighter lies in its ability to bring characters from entirely different universes together in chaotic combat. Even in its early stages, MultiVersus amply provides in this department. No other game facilitates flashy 1-on-1 brawls between Arya Stark of Game of Thrones and Ultra Instinct Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.

MultiVersus currently features 17 playable characters across five classes. The significant pre-launch roster includes DC Comics legends like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn, Looney Tunes icons like Bugs Bunny and Taz, and many more. Additionally, Player First Games has announced that Rick and Morty from the infamous animated series will make their way to MultiVersus in the coming weeks.

Here’s the full roster of confirmed characters so far:

Character Franchise Class Batman DC Comics Bruiser Harley Quinn DC Comics Assassin Superman DC Comics Tank Wonder Woman DC Comics Tank Bugs Bunny Looney Tunes Mage/Ranged Taz Looney Tunes Bruiser Finn Adventure Time Assassin Jake Adventure Time Bruiser Garnet Steven Universe Bruiser Steven Universe Steven Universe Support Shaggy Scooby-Doo Bruiser Velma Scooby-Doo Support Tom and Jerry Tom and Jerry Mage/Ranged Arya Stark Game of Thrones Assassin Iron Giant Iron Giant Tank LeBron Space Jam Bruiser Reindog MultiVersus Support Morty Rick and Morty TBD Rick Rick and Morty TBD

(Image credit: Windows Central)

After an extended period of alpha and closed beta testing, MultiVersus is currently in open beta. Players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC can now try this free-to-play platform fighter. The open beta features almost every character that will be released alongside the 1.0 launch and Season 1. Critical features like Arcade mode and the in-game store aren’t available. Still, players can at least get an understanding of one of the best fighting games on Xbox.

Originally, Season 1 was planned to release on Aug. 9, 2022. Unfortunately, the team at Player First Games has revealed that the official launch of MultiVersus will be slightly delayed to ensure a polished experience. Speculation suggests a possible Season 1 launch on Aug. 16. However, the community is still waiting for an official date from the development team. Season 1 will introduce a traditional Arcade mode, Rick and Morty, new character costumes, a new battle pass, and much more.