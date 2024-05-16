New Job actions and balance adjustments revealed for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

A mountain of new actions and balance changes await Jobs in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Job Actions trailer
(Image credit: Square Enix)
  • In Final Fantasy XIV's 81st Letter from the Producer livestream, Square Enix has unveiled a new trailer for the MMORPG's 5th upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.
  • The gameplay trailer is a showcase of the new Viper and Pictomancer Jobs, new actions and balance changes for all the rest of the player Jobs, an
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is scheduled to release on July 2, 2024, for PC (via Square and Steam), PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

On May 16, 2024, Square Enix hosted Final Fantasy XIV's latest Letter from the Producer Livestream event, and during it, unveiled a new trailer for the game's upcoming expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

The contents of this livestream and trailer are dedicated to showcasing all the new actions and balance changes player Jobs will receive in Dawntrail. In addition, the new Viper and Pictomancer Jobs and how their gameplay will function are at last fully detailed in this livestream.

The following Job adjustments and new actions shown from the livestream are as follows (do note these are not the full final lists of additions and adjustments):

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Job Changes - Miscellaneous news

(Image credit: Square Enix)
In addition to the Job balance and PvP changes, Square Enix has other news to share. First off, they will release a new Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Benchmark program on May 31, 2024, that will better showcase the improved visuals of Final Fantasy XIV's graphical update that will be included in Dawnlight compared to the previous Benchmark program.

Next, Square Enix has announced they will add a new low-level quest in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail that will reward players with a Fantasia potion upon completion. Fantasia are special items that allow players to completely change their character's appearance or even their race. 

Fantasia are normally bought via microtransactions on Square Enix's Online Store, but when Dawntrail launches, players will be able to acquire one for free thanks to this new quest.

I can't wait to try all these new Job actions in Dawntrail

Overall, the new Job actions showcased in the trailer and update notes look so cool, and I can't wait to try them out when this upcoming PC title and upcoming Xbox title launches later this summer. 

The new Job adjustments also have me excited because some of them are looking to fix problems I had with certain Jobs so that they're more fun to play (I'm so happy that the Black Mage Job will finally be able to move Ley Lines to their current position)

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is set to launch on July 2, 2024, for PC (via Square Enix's Online Store and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

