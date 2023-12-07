NVIDIA GeForce Now adds The Day Before, one of Steam's hottest new games, alongside its 100th PC Game Pass title

What you need to know

17 new games are available through NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

The Day Before, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are among the expansion to the library.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the 100th PC Game Pass game to be added to NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

The Day Before is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, holding a place on many a wish list. After months of anticipation, it's finally available on Steam through early access. But if you don't have a gaming PC or if you want to play your favorite games just about anywhere, you can stream them through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. 17 new games were just added to NVIDIA GeForce NOW, including The Day Before.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps round out the list of highlighted titles in November's expansion. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is particularly noteworthy as it is the 100th PC Game Pass title to arrive on NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

With the 17 additions, many of the best PC games are on NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Here are the highlights plus a full list of titles available, as shared by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA GEFORCE NOW HIGHLIGHTS: November

NVIDIA GEFORCE NOW HIGHLIGHTS: November

The Day Before

(Image credit: Fntastic)

The Day Before takes place in a post-apocalyptic open world filled with zombies. The MMO is one of the most wishlisted titles on Steam in 2023, and it's finally available in early access.

You'll have to fight your way against other players and enemies infected by a deadly virus. As you strive to survive, you can collect loot, complete quests and even build houses. The game has a day-and-night cycle, helping keep it fresh.

The Day Before (PC) | It's been a troubled road to getting a playable version of this game out there, but it's one of Steam's most wishlisted titles of 2023 so if you're curious, you like Zombie games, MMOs or Survival, then it might scratch an itch for you.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Based on the blockbuster Avatar films, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world action-adventure game. In it, you explore the western frontier of the world, which includes new environments and enemies that what you've seen in the movies.

As has become too common on Pandora, a corporation looks to exploit the planet's resources, and it's your job to stop them.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a beautiful game set in an exotic world. In its open world, you explore the western frontier of Pandora and face new enemies.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

(Image credit: Future)

In our Ori and the Will of the Wisps review, our Managing Editor Jez Corden said "every pixel looks as though it was born of love and affection." He added that the game has "hypnotic visuals, enthralling soundtrack, and meticulously precise gameplay." The stunning visuals, rewarding gameplay, and incredible soundtrack helped the game earn a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5.

Now, Ori and the Will of the Wisps can be played through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, which is also available on NVIDIA GeForce NOW as of today.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is tight, deep, stunning, and evocative. A huge artistic achievement, and a must-buy Xbox and PC game.

FULL LIST OF NVIDIA GEFORCE NOW GAMES: November

While the above titles are the highlights, there are a total of 17 games that have been added to NVIDIA GeForce Now:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (New release on Ubisoft, Dec. 7)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (New release on Steam, Dec. 7)

The Day Before (New release on Steam, Dec. 7)

Goat Simulator 3 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 7)

LEGO Fortnite (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 7)

Against the Storm (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Dec. 8)

Rocket Racing (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 8)

Fortnite Festival (New release on Epic Games Store, Dec. 9)

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express (Steam)

BEAST (Steam)

Dungeons 4 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Farming Simulator 22 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Hollow Knight (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Steam)

Spirittea (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Many of the titles that NVIDIA just added to GeForce NOW are available through PC Game Pass, so it's worth checking out a subscription if a few of the titles have caught your eye.