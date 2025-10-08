Last year, on October 11, 2024, Atlus, the creator behind the long-running Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series, released its newest JRPG IP to the world, known as Metaphor: ReFantazio.

This game quickly went on to become one of the best games of 2024 and one of the best JRPGs Atlus has released in years for its dark and complex story, its engrossing and likeable characters, and addictive levelling and combat systems.

Typically, this game has a markup price of $69.99 at most retailers. However, in celebration of Metaphor: ReFantazio's upcoming 1st anniversary, Amazon Prime Day has obliterated the price for the Xbox version by a whopping 77% discount, so it's now $15.96 on Amazon.

What's Metaphor: ReFantazio worth buying over other Xbox JRPGs?

Time marches on, and the dawn of a new king draws nearer... (Image credit: SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio tells the tale of a young man looking to break a curse slowly draining the life of his best friend, the displaced crown prince of Euchronia.

To save the prince and restore him to the throne, our hero must take a grand contest where citizens of Euchronia, from the wealthiest noble to the poorest peasant, must fight for the right to claim the kingdom's next king.

The story is a fascinating and epic adventure that will have you hooked with its action-packed moments, shocking twists, and in-depth themes, overcoming anxiety and using fantasy as an inspiration to overcome the cold harshness of reality.

Metaphor: ReFantazio also features a large cast of playable heroes that will have you root for them with their charming personalities and in-depth motivations, and villains you will love to hate for how confident and unapologetically evil they are.

Battle monsters that have walked straight out of the Garden of Earthly Delights. (Image credit: SEGA)

Of course, a game's story doesn't hold weight without solid gameplay to back it up, and Metaphor: ReFantazio has it in spades.

This game feels like the perfect blend of Atlus' most famous JRPGs rolled into one package that celebrates the company's history.

It has the complex and challenging combat system of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, where one mistake could cost your life, and the Social Link systems of the Persona series, where you can learn more about the characters of the world and unlock powerful abilities.

Embrace of the power of the Archetypes. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To top it off, Metaphor: ReFantazio takes the Persona series' titular 'Persona' mechanic and remolds it into a Final Fantasy V-esque Job system where you can equip every party member with a mighty spirit called an Achetype.

Each Archetype offers varied playstyles with endless hours of customization potential, where you can create all kinds of unique party set-ups to devastate your enemies with.

You can even use your Archetype's abilities outside of battle to make dungeon crawling easier by eliminating weaker foes instantly or restoring your party's health and magic resources upon defeating enemies.

The King's Royal Magic decrees a tournament to decide the land's new king. (Image credit: SEGA | Atlus)

In short, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a fantastic game and one of my favorite Atlus JRPGs to date, alongside Persona 5: Royal and Persona 3: Reload.

If you don't mind Visual Novel-esque storytelling where you will spend potentially hours reading dialogue between action scenes, then I highly recommend this Xbox JRPG to heaven and back as it's one of the best games in the Xbox's catalog.

If you haven't played this game yet, then now's the perfect time to do so if you're playing on Xbox, as the Xbox version is a special Amazon Prime Day 77% discount for $15.96 on Amazon...but there's a catch.

Let out your heart's deepest desire and scream out it for the world to hear. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you want Metaphor: ReFantazio and save up $54.03 upon purchasing it. You will need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to access this discount deal.

It's a small price, though, as subscribing to Amazon Prime by paying a monthly fee or signing up for a 30-day free trial will net you access to all kinds of beneficial perks like exclusive discount deals, two-day shipping, video and music streaming apps, and much more, you can find out through our Amazon Prime Membership FAQ.

FAQ

Do I need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to obtain this deal? Yes, this discount is only available for Amazon Prime members. Otherwise, you will need to pay Metaphor: ReFantazio's standard retail price of $69.99 on Amazon and other retailers.

How does it fair on mobile gaming consoles? Supremely well as mobile gaming consoles like the ASUS ROG Ally X can run the game at 1080p resolution, ~35 frames-per-second (FPS) in open areas and ~65 FPS during the rest of the game and turn-based battles. You can look up our guide on how to play Metaphor: ReFantazio on gaming handhelds for more details.

Is Metaphor: ReFantazio on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Metaphor: ReFantazio is available to download on Xbox Series X|S, PC via Windows, and Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Is Metaphor: ReFantazio enabled with Xbox Play Anywhere? Yes, this is enabled with Xbox Play Anywhere so you can buy digitally from the Xbox Store, play it on compatible Xbox and PC devices and sync your gameplay progress through each system via the Cloud.

