Overwatch 2 Season 3's Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic skin is hotter than the sun

What you need to know

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed Amaterasu Kiriko, the next Mythic skin coming in Season 3 when it launches on February 7.

The skin is based on the Japanese sun goddess of the same name, and prominently features gold, yellow, white, and dark brown coloration with an ornate crown and traditional Japanese makeup.

Like previous Mythic skins, Amaterasu Kiriko will likely be unlocked by reaching Tier 80 on the Premium reward track of the new Season 3 Battle Pass.

The skin's announcement may have inadvertently revealed Season 3's theme, which could be Japanese mythology.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is only a few days away, and when it arrives on February 7, a brand new Battle Pass will be available for players to progress through and earn rewards from. Cosmetics such as Epic and Legendary skins, emotes, voice lines, weapon charms, and displayable souvenirs will all be on offer, giving players new ways to customize their favorite heroes. For many, though, the unlock that matters most is the Battle Pass' Mythic skin — a unique unlock with a variety of customization options that's exclusively available from Tier 80, the final level of the pass' Premium ($10) reward track.

Ahead of Season 3's launch, developer Blizzard has revealed its new Mythic skin: Amaterasu Kiriko. Based on the Japanese sun goddess of the same name, the skin prominently features gold, yellow, white, and dark brown colors, complete with an ornate crown and traditional Japanese makeup. You can get a closer look at the skin in the video below.

Interestingly, the reveal of Amaterasu Kiriko suggests that the theme of the Overwatch 2 Season 3 will be Japanese mythology. This is because previous Mythic skins, including Cyber Demon Genji and Zeus Junker Queen, have directly tied into Season 1's cyberpunk and Season 2's Greek mythology themes, respectively.

🚨 Meet Amaterasu Kiriko 🚨An all-new Mythic skin arrives in Season 3, beginning Feb 7. pic.twitter.com/FEopEc0FDmFebruary 1, 2023 See more

In terms of personalization options, it looks like you can switch to blue, purple, and bronze or red, white, and lavender color schemes if you're not a fan of the skin's default appearance. Notably, you can also swap out Kiriko's hair, makeup, and robes for different designs and patterns, too. Overall, just like with Cyber Demon Genji and Zeus Junker Queen, it seems that players will have plenty of ways to make their Amaterasu Kiriko feel unique.

Personally, this is my favorite Mythic skin yet, and it's also one of my favorite new Overwatch 2 skins in general. I think the only one that tops it is Hermes Lucio from the Battle for Olympus event that recently concluded on January 19. Hopefully Season 3 brings some excellent Legendary skins to complement Amaterasu Kiriko, along with other quality cosmetics and a new map and/or mode for players to enjoy.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to a Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.