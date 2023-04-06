Overwatch 2 Season 4 trailer reveals Galactic Emperor Sigma Mythic skin and more

What you need to know

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has released a new trailer that shows off the content coming in Season 4.

The trailer included a look at Season 4's customizable Galactic Emperor Sigma Mythic skin, some of the Battle Pass' space-themed cosmetics, several of its upcoming events, and the new support hero Lifeweaver.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is going live on all platforms on April 11, 2023, and is expected to arrive at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

Update 4/6/23 at 9:17 a.m. PT / 12:17 p.m. ET: Blizzard has revealed Overwatch 2 Season 4's official roadmap, which you can view in the image below. The roadmap shows each event coming in the season and when they're scheduled to go live precisely, along with details about their game modes and rewards.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is only days away, and to give fans an idea of what to expect from it ahead of its arrival, developer Blizzard has released a new launch trailer for the season that shows off its content. Like previous seasons, Season 4 will feature a new customizable Mythic skin, 80-tier Battle Pass, limited-time events, and a brand new hero. We've embedded the trailer below for easy viewing.

The highlight of the season is its new support hero Lifeweaver, who will be available to unlock as soon as Season 4 goes live on April 11 (presumably at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET). Lifeweaver can enhance his allies and disrupt his enemies in unique ways, as his pressure-sensitive Petal Platform lift and Tree of Life Ultimate can both assist teammates by helping them reach high ground or by healing them, and hinder opponents by nullifying ground-based abilities like Terra Surge or by physically blocking incoming abilities, damage, and players.

There's also the uniquely controversial ability Life Grip that lets Lifeweaver shield a teammate and pull them to him at a moment's notice, as well as a defensive dodge ability called Rejuvenating Dash that lightly heals Lifeweaver whenever he uses it. His main source of healing is chargeable Healing Blossom projectiles, and he can rapidly shoot streams of projectiles with Thorn Volley for self-defense or to contribute to his team's damage.

Then there's Galactic Emperor Sigma, the ultimate reward from the Premium tier of Overwatch 2 Season 4's 80-tier Battle Pass. The Mythic skin gives the character an ornate and decorated suit of sci-fi armor, making him look like the leader of a powerful intergalactic faction. Based on what was seen in the trailer, players will be able to customize the skin's Hypersphere weapons, helmet, and armor with a handful of various designs, and gray/gold/purple, white/light gray/turquoise, and tan/black/red color schemes will be available to choose from as well.

Much of the Battle Pass follows along with the Mythic skin's outer space theme, featuring a variety of otherworldly unlocks. With that said, there are also several other cosmetics in the Battle Pass that don't follow this theme, including skins for Hanzo and Lifeweaver and other items for Ana, D.Va, Mercy, Kiriko, and Doomfist. Notably, reaching Tier 45 of the Battle Pass' Free tier is also how players can unlock Lifeweaver, although you'll get him instantly if you purchase the Premium tier for 1,000 Overwatch Coins ($10 worth). Blizzard has confirmed that Lifeweaver will be free for everyone to try out for a limited time when Season 4 begins, so if you want to try before you buy, you can.

The trailer also showed off Season 4's gameplay events, several of which will have rewards for players to earn. These include the following:

B.O.B. and Weave: An event in which players will be able to earn a special Lifeweaver skin by playing a unique game mode that features both Lifeweaver and B.O.B. Right now, we don't have any other details.

An event in which players will be able to earn a special Lifeweaver skin by playing a unique game mode that features both Lifeweaver and B.O.B. Right now, we don't have any other details. "Twitch Makes Overwatch" Talantis map : Playable version of the underwater Talon base map that fans helped the developers design on stream last year. April 25 to May 1.

: Playable version of the underwater Talon base map that fans helped the developers design on stream last year. April 25 to May 1. Starwatch: PvP event on a reworked version of Horizon Lunar Colony that pits two factions, the Watchers and the Infinite Empire, against one another as the fight to complete unique objectives. Also ships with a new comic. May 9-22.

PvP event on a reworked version of Horizon Lunar Colony that pits two factions, the Watchers and the Infinite Empire, against one another as the fight to complete unique objectives. Also ships with a new comic. May 9-22. Symmetra Challenge: An event in which players can earn a Gardening Symmetra Legendary skin. May 30 to June 6.

An event in which players can earn a Gardening Symmetra Legendary skin. May 30 to June 6. Celebrate Pride: There will be an event that celebrates Pride that starts on June 1.

Finally, the trailer also showed what appears to be a rework for Brigitte's Rally ability that makes her shield bigger and more resilient. We expect Blizzard will have more to share about this change and other Season 4 balance tweaks as its release date gets closer.

Overwatch 2 is one of the best Xbox games on the market for fans of multiplayer shooters, and it's available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. Season 4 is scheduled to go live on April 11, 2023, at which point both Lifeweaver and the new season's Battle Pass will become available.