Meet Lifeweaver, Overwatch 2 Season 4's new support hero

What you need to know

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has revealed Season 4's new support hero, Lifeweaver.

Lifeweaver has a floral outfit and appears to use some sort of flower-based technology, but nothing concrete about the character's abilities and kit are known yet.

Based on an image of the character spotted on social media, it's likely that he has some sort of connection to Symmetra.

Blizzard says that more information about Lifeweaver will be shared on April 4, well ahead of Season 4's expected April 11 launch.

While we've known that Overwatch 2 Season 4 would add a new support hero to the game for a long time now, developer Blizzard has kept the character's name and design under wraps for several months. Thanks to a new announcement, though, we've learned that the new hero is Lifeweaver.

Lifeweaver's name and design was revealed in a brief Tweet from the official Overwatch 2 Twitter account, with Blizzard confirming that the studio would have more to share about the character on April 4. "Lifeweaver is about to blossom," wrote the developer, alluding to the floral design of the character's outfit. "Learn more tomorrow [April 4] about the all new Support hero arriving in Overwatch 2 Season 4."

Notably, the developers have also scheduled Overwatch 2's official Season 4 trailer to release on April 6 at 8:55 a.m. PT / 11:55 a.m. ET. When this trailer premieres, we'll likely see many (or all) of Lifeweaver's abilities in action.

Aside from the fact that they're a support and that they'll likely be able to heal their allies in some way as a result, nothing concrete is known about Lifeweaver's abilities or kit. If we had to guess, though, we'd say it likely involves some flower powers based on his design and the budding plant in his hand. As soon as Blizzard shares more, we'll update this article with the latest information.

As for his place in the story and lore of the Overwatch universe, an image spotted online implies that he and Symmetra — another of the game's playable heroes that serves as the Vishkar Corporation's chief hard-light architect — have some sort of connection. Both characters do seem to hover things in their hands in a similar way, too, so it's very possible.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. Season 4 is expected to go live on April 11, 2023, which is also when Lifeweaver will become available to unlock and play according to Blizzard.