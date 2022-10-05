Overwatch 2 streamer spends $200 on Battle Pass, gets absolutely nothing

One of the biggest changes the launch of Overwatch 2 brought is the introduction of a Battle Pass, which replaces the original game's RNG loot box-driven business model. Featuring 80 tiers split across Free and Premium reward tracks, Overwatch 2's Battle Pass gives fans the opportunity to earn dozens of cosmetics as they play during each nine-week season.

Progression through the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass is primarily achieved by accruing XP from match completions and finishing daily and weekly gameplay challenges. However, Blizzard also offers players the ability to instantly buy tiers with real money, allowing them to circumvent the grind and get immediate access to cosmetics if their wallet is deep enough.

One player that took advantage of this route is the popular Overwatch Twitch streamer GURU. On launch day, GURU spent a full $200 to instantly unlock every single tier on the Season 1 Battle Pass, which should have given him every cosmetic reward available from it — including the first of the game's customizable Mythic skins, Cyber Demon Genji. Unfortunately, as you can see in the video embedded below, that didn't happen.

just spent $200 to get the new genji skin only to get scammed LOL @Blizzard_Ent @BlizzardCS help pic.twitter.com/CdnSEbxm4HOctober 4, 2022 See more

The transaction for the Battle Pass tiers took an abnormally long time to go through, and when it did, GURU found that his Battle Pass hadn't progressed at all, let alone to completion like it was supposed to. The Overwatch 2 client essentially ate GURU's money without giving him the rewards he spent it on, which is hopefully not a problem that others have run into while trying to buy out the Battle Pass.

This likely occurred due to the Overwatch 2 bugs and launch issues that have plagued the game since it released, including a mass DDoS attack that Blizzard says is hammering the game's servers. If you're thinking about buying Battle Pass tiers, consider waiting until things stabilize so you don't fall victim to the same bug that GURU lost $200 to. Hopefully Blizzard's customer support team gets in contact with the streamer soon so he either gets a refund or is properly rewarded with everything from the Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to Season 1's Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.