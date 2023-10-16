Alienware Aurora R16 will soon run on up to 14th Gen Intel CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

What you need to know

The Alienware Aurora R16 is getting an upgrade that will be available on October 17, 2023.

Buyers will then have the option to include any of the new 14th Gen Core processors from Intel.

The Alienware Aurora R16 launched earlier this year and is a significant upgrade over the Alienware Aurora R15.

It's hard to believe the 14th Gen of Intel processors is finally here. Not only are they here but Alienware is making it easy to pick one up in their newly announced revision to the Aurora R16. Additionally, the company will now offer the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 as an option when previously the 4070 Ti was the most powerful GPU they offered in the Aurora R16.

The new R16 supports up to 64GB Dual Channel DDR5 XMP using two 32GB sticks. These internal upgrades build upon the recent redesign of the Aurora R16 we covered back in August, which was a big leap in overall style and performance.

There are several new processor options for the Aurora R16 including the Intel Core i7-14700KF with 16-cores and bandwidth from 2.5 GHZ to 5.6 GHz, as well as the Intel Core i9-14900KF, with 24-cores that goes from 2.4 GHz to 6 GHZ. You can, of course, still grab the old configurations which include 12th and 13th gen CPU options. Dell has also expanded the storage options, including up to a 4TB boost SSD, and a 1TB storage SATA drive.

Starting at $2,199.99 for the new 14th Gen configurations, the new Alienware Aurora R16 options will be available October 17, 2023, as shared by our colleagues at Tom's Hardware.

While the refreshed Aurora R16 with a 14th Gen Intel CPU will get you the best performance, you can get a better bargain on the Aurora R15 or Aurora R16 with a 13th Gen Intel CPU as both pre-built PCs are currently on sale.

Alienware Aurora R15 | was $2,499.99 now $2,099.99 at Dell This powerful gaming PC features the latest internals from AMD but at a discount when compared to the newer Aurora R16. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (76 MB total cache, 12 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.60 GHz Max Boost Clock) and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 12 GB GDDR6X. Price check: $2,399.99 at Amazon (Intel Core i7-13700F and RTX 4070 TI model)

The recent redesign of the Alienware Aurora R16 features improved airflow and acoustics at a 40% size reduction compared to the previous Aurora R15. This is a great enthusiast option if you are worried about being able to buy all of the parts needed for a top-of-the-line PC when there is high demand.

The Aurora R16 also launches with its companion Alienware Command Center software with controls for the AlienFX lighting, thermal control profiles, and per-game settings for reactive effects.

Are you excited for the 14th Gen Intel processors being in the redesigned Alienware Aurora R16? Do you plan on picking one up? Let us know in the comments.