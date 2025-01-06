AMD Ryzen Z2 Series for PC gaming handhelds leaks, alongside the Steam Deck 2? | ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and apparently the Steam Deck are set for a huge boost

AMD might have just confirmed the Steam Deck 2 for the first time.

In what looks like a case of an accidental embargo breakage, AMD's Z2 processes appear to have broken cover earlier than intended. AMD will likely debut the Z2 processor line up at CES 2025, exclusively for handheld gaming devices like the Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally.

Detailed by VideoCardz, the new Z2 range is still based on RDNA 3. However, AMD's new APUs promise to boost battery life efficiency while offering performance improvements over 2023's Z1 range. The Z2 Extreme is of particular interest, as it will boast the biggest gains over the previous systems.

The Z2 Extreme is Strix Point-based with 8 Zen 5 cores, designed for maximum performance (and most likely, maximum price points). For people who want the "best of the best," the flagship ASUS ROG Ally 2 and Lenovo Legion Go 2 will most likely boast the Z2 Extreme platform, probably set for launch some time this year. There will also be a mid-range Z2 non-extreme version, as was the case with the Z1 platform. However, there's also going to be a more "budget-friendly" Z2 Go version, tied up in exclusivity for the oft-leaked Lenovo Legion Go S. Although it remains to be seen just how budget friendly that device will be.

Interestingly, it seems that AMD pointed out the fact that Valve itself will be leveraging the Z2 range, giving us the first hint so far at what will be inside a prospective "Steam Deck 2."

AMD Ryzen Z2 specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme (2025) 8 cores, 16 threads Up to 5.0 GHz max boost 24 MB cache 15-35w configurable TDP 16 graphics cores AMD Ryzen Z2 (2025) 8 cores, 16 threads Up to 5.1 GHz max boost 24 MB cache 15-30w configurable TDP 12 graphics cores AMD Ryzen Z2 Go (2025) 4 cores, 8 threads Up to 4.3 GHz max boost 10 MB cache 15-30w configurable TDP 12 graphics cores AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (2023) 8 cores, 16 threads Up to 5.1 GHz max boost 16 MB cache 9-30w configurable TDP 12 graphics cores

It's a hot time in the PC gaming handheld market

The Lenovo Legion Go is practically a PC gaming Surface, complete with a kickstand, monster power, and detachable Switch-like joysticks. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The PC gaming handheld market is experiencing rapid growth since its debut, with companies like GPD and its "Win" PC gaming handheld pioneering a huge explosion in variety in subsequent years. Nintendo is also known to be revealing a Switch 2 this year, and Microsoft and PlayStation both are supposedly working on their own handhelds too.

As gaming companies try to figure out how to find new users, handhelds have been tipped as a potential tool for cornering potential players in situations where they can't access their PC or home console. For Microsoft, the battle is increasingly becoming existential, too. Per previous leaks, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 range is expected to include a Steam OS-powered version to compete directly with the Windows-powered version. It'll lead to direct performance comparisons, potentially exposing Windows as a performance hog while Steam OS with its Linux-based gaming-focus takes the shine off Windows 11's gaming chops.

Microsoft is sending one of its hardware leads, Jason Ronald, to CES 2025 to discuss how Xbox is intending to improve Windows 11 for PC gaming handhelds on devices like the Lenovo Legion Go.