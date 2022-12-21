Blizzard Entertainment shares World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update roadmap for 2023

What you need to know

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the latest expansion for the long-running MMORPG.

Blizzard Entertainment has shared a 2023 roadmap, detailing the kind of updates players can expect.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will get six content patches over the next year.

While developers around the world are taking breaks for the holidays, Blizzard Entertainment has shared what World of Warcraft players can look forward to in the next year.

Blizzard Entertainment detailed (opens in new tab) a 2023 roadmap for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, sharing that players can look forward to six different content patches for the expansion across the next year.

"In planning out the road ahead following the release of Dragonflight, we've been mindful of the duty we owe our players to nurture this living world and, frankly, the need to do better than we have at times in the recent past," says executive producer Holly Longdale. "Our goal for Dragonflight is that there should always be something right around the corner, with a new update hitting our test realms shortly after the last one is live and in your hands."

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The six updates will be "fairly evenly spaced," adding a variety of new content to the game including events, dungeons, cutscenes, and more. Two of the updates will provide larger amounts of content, while the other four will bring smaller additions to the experience.

The 10.0.5 content update was previously revealed, and is bringing the Trading Post system to World of Warcraft. After that, the 10.0.7 content update will be up next, with a new quest that's focused on the mystery of the Dracthyr while also setting up what's next for the story of Dragonflight.

Blizzard is continuing to push for the future of the Warcraft franchise, bringing back veteran Chris Metzen as an advisor for the series starting with World of Warcraft.

Windows Central's take

It's been a long time since I've seen this kind of energy around World of Warcraft. Looking in, it seems like players are broadly having a good time, with the expansion bringing plenty of great experiences and a narrative people enjoy.

If you're considering jumping in on your Windows PC, our managing editor Jez Corden has found that World of Warcraft is worth playing in 2022, noting that "World of Warcraft: Dragonflight puts the game in a better state than it has been in years."