Fallout 76 is currently broken on PC Game Pass, fix incoming

What you need to know

Fallout 76 is running into several issues on PCs.

Specifically, the problems appear when trying to run the Microsoft Store version of Fallout 76.

The Microsoft Store is failing to update the game and, in some cases, prevents the game from starting at all.

Bethesda has confirmed the issue and is working with Microsoft on a fix.

Those looking to play Fallout 76 on their PC may have to wait for a bit. Bethesda recently confirmed an issue related to the Microsoft Store that prevents the game's most recent update from installing. Several reports on Reddit and around the web show the game failing to update, and in some cases failing to start at all.

Only the Microsoft Store version of Fallout 76 is affected by these issues. The installation bug appears for those that own the game as well as those that have access to it through PC Game Pass, according to users on Reddit (note that the Microsoft Store views people with PC Game Pass as owning the game). The Steam version of the game is unaffected.

"We are aware of PC users on the Microsoft Store experiencing issues with the new 76 download. We're working with Microsoft towards a fix and will update once it is resolved," said the official Bethesda Support account on Twitter.

When attempting to install the update, affected users will see a 95.7 GB update and an error message. 95.7 GB is the size of the entire game. The update is supposed to be 6.9 GB, according to its release notes.

Fallout 76 currently fails to update through the Microsoft Store. (Image credit: Future)

Bethesda and Microsoft have not confirmed the cause of the installation issue, but it seems connected to a new update flow for games from the Microsoft Store. The update system that appears when trying to update Fallout 76 appears different to what has shown up in the past.

Uninstalling and reinstalling Fallout 76 through the Microsoft Store does not fix the issue, leaving waiting for a fix from Microsoft as the only option for some players.

Windows Central take

The installation issue has left many gamers frustrated, understandably so. The Microsoft Store has had a rocky reputation for years. Many PC gamers avoid it entirely. The fact that Microsoft now owns Bethesda, which makes Fallout 76, doesn't help the situation.

It's not rare for PC games to have bugs. Titles are massive, as are updates. Making sure that games work across the wide range of systems in use is a difficult task as well. But this most recent issue isn't related to general game development, at least from what I see. The Steam version of Fallout 76 doesn't have the same problem. The Microsoft Store seems to be the real issue here.

Microsoft has worked hard to improve its store over the years, but overcoming years of being worse than Steam and other launchers has earned a negative reputation. To overcome that, the Microsoft Store needs to be rock solid and at least at parity with its counterparts like Steam.