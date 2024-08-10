God of War Ragnarök PC requirements — Make sure your rig is ready

It's time to take your gaming rig on a journey from Midgard to Asgard.

Sony Santa Monica and PlayStation Studios' God of War Ragnarök is coming to Windows PC, and the requirements are now available, letting players check to see if their workhouse computer or gaming handheld can run the game. I've listed everything you need to know about the PC requirements for God of War Ragnarök below.

God of War Ragnarök PC requirements

Consult the chart to see where your system falls. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Originally developed by Sony Santa Monica and several support studios, the PC port of God of War Ragnarök has been developed in tandem with Jetpack Interactive, the studio that also ported God of War (2018).

The Minimum requirements should allow you to play the game at 1080p with the Low settings preset and an average of 30 FPS:

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT

CPU: Intel i5-4670k or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE: 190 GB SSD

The Recommended requirements will allow you play through the adventure at 1080p with the Medium settings preset and an average of 60 FPS:

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or AMD RX 5700

CPU: Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE: 190 GB SSD

Meeting the High requirements will allow you to play the game at 1440p with the High settings preset, maintaining an average of 60 FPS.

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800

CPU: Intel i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE: 190 GB SSD

Reaching the Performance requirements means playing the game at 4K resolution and the High settings present, while maintaining 60 FPS.

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti or AMD RX 6900 XT

CPU: Intel i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE: 190 GB SSD

Finally, getting to the Ultra requirements means playing at 4K, with Ultra settings enabled, while averaging 60 FPS.

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti or AMD RX 7900 XT

CPU: Intel i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

STORAGE: 190 GB SSD

No matter what, you're going to need to play the game on some kind of SSD, and you're going to need a fair bit of free space in order to install it.

It's important to note that all these tiers are running the game at a native resolution, not including any sort of upscaling. God of War Ragnarök also supports several features like DLSS, FSR, and XeSS, which will allow you to free up extra performance on your computer and push a higher average framerate with more settings turned up.

How to check your PC specs

Maybe you're not sure exactly what your computer has? If it's been a minute since you built or bought it, it's easy to forget. Fortunately, you can check your specs in a simple fashion, allowing to immediately know what you have that meets the requirements and what you might want to consider upgrading.

Type dxdiag in your Windows taskbar.

in your Windows taskbar. Select dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool.

to run the diagnostic tool. The system tab will show you memory information for your PC.

will show you memory information for your PC. Meanwhile, the display tab has information on your graphics specs.

Depending on what you do and don't have, you may be able to easily upgrade your rig by adding some more RAM or swapping in a new GPU. If your CPU is heavily out of date on the other hand, you might need to considering building or buying a new computer entirely.

Can God of War Ragnarök run on gaming handhelds?

Many players now use handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally to play their games instead of (or even in addition to) using a dedicated desktop or gaming laptop. This provides flexibility, allowing you to play your games on the go and when you're traveling or while casually watching something.

Based on the recommended specifications from the developers, I've gathered what we know about how well God of War Ragnarök will run on different gaming handhelds.

Will God of War Ragnarök run on Steam Deck?

Based on the requirements that the developers have provided, God of War Ragnarök should be able to run on a Steam Deck. You'll likely want to consider capping the framerate at 30 FPS in order to ensure a smooth experience, but by turning a couple of settings down, you'll be able to play the game through, just like with God of War (2018). The problem you could run into is with storage, as it takes up a fair bit of space. I recommend investing in a solid SD card to expand your Steam Deck's storage for plenty of extra games.

Will God of War Ragnarök run on the ROG Ally?

You should be able to run God of War Ragnarök on an ASUS ROG Ally without any issues, as that handheld features more processing power than the Steam Deck. If you've got the higher-end ASUS ROG Ally X, then you'll be able to play without turning down as many settings, and you'll possibly be able to maintain a steadier framerate, depending on the exact options you choose.