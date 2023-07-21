Grab these great PC games for free on the Epic Games Store

What you need to know

Some games are coming to the Epic Games Store for the first time, and in celebration, these games are free for a limited time.

The Elder Scrolls Online is free to own forever on the Epic Games Store through July 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Homeworld Remastered Collection will be free starting on July 27 and running though Aug. 2, 2023.

You just need an Epic Games account to redeem these games and keep them.

If you're looking to grab some Windows PC games for free, you're in luck.

A couple of titles are headed to the Epic Games Store for the first time, and to celebrate the new platform launch, these games are free for players to redeem and keep forever. All players need is an Epic Games Store account, which is free to create in the event you don't have one already.

The first game is The Elder Scrolls Online, the base version of ZeniMax Online Studios' and Bethesda Softworks' MMORPG. This game is free to grab right now through July 27, 2023.

Claiming the game for free through the Epic Games Store will reward you with the Sigil of the Alliance War Back Bling for Fortnite, and if you buy the Necrom expansion, you'll get the Ebonheart Battleaxe Pickaxe and Ebonheart Battleaxe Back Bling items as well.

Next up is the Homeworld Remastered Collection from Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Software, which will be free for players to grab starting on July 27 and ending on Aug. 2, 2023. The Homeworld Remastered Collection multiplayer beta includes cross-play with the Steam version of the game, so friends can play together no matter where they own the remastered space strategy games.

Windows Central's take

Free is free, so even if you're not the biggest user of the Epic Games Store, you should absolutely make sure to redeem these games.

This is good timing for anyone who has yet to get into The Elder Scrolls Online, as it's perfect to try out before deciding to get the fantastic new expansion, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom. Meanwhile, Homeworld 3 is coming next year, and if you've never played the first two games, the remasters have some great quality-of-life changes that make them very approachable for newcomers.