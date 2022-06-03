Latest Steam Deck client update fixes performance issues and more

What you need to know

The latest Steam Deck client update includes several fixes, prominently relating to the adaptive brightness toggle, which previously caused performance and stability issues, and has been temporarily disabled.

This update initially caused the screen brightness slider to become unresponsive, but Valve quickly re-published the update with an additional patch.

The client update is available now for all Steam Deck users.

Valve has released their latest client update for the Steam Deck, bringing a variety of fixes and a couple of little features explained in a new YouTube video. Most importantly, this update addresses a serious bug relating to the adaptive brightness toggle, which previously was causing performance slowdowns and instability with games for some users. Developers thanked the Steam Deck community for bringing it to their attention, and the toggle has been temporarily disabled while a permanent fix is in the works.

Initially, this update caused the Steam Deck's brightness slider to be unresponsive, but Valve quickly identified the problem and re-published the update with a patch. UI performance improvements included in the update allow users to push games over their pre-set maximum screen resolution, and adjustments to default aspect ratios help with the use of external displays. A fix for updated fan controls coincides with the recent SteamOS 3.2 update, which improved the behavior of the internal fans and reduced noise while the Steam Deck is idle.

Check out the full patch notes and their new video in which Valve goes into full detail about the latest Steam Deck improvements. These consistent updates to their handheld console mean the future looks bright for portable PC gaming fans, finally able to enjoy some of the best PC games wherever they are.

Patch notes