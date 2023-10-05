Forza Motorsport and more new games join NVIDIA GeForce NOW for October 2023

What you need to know

On October 5, 2023, NVIDIA announced they will be adding 60 PC games to NVIDIA GeForce NOW throughout the month of October. NVIDIA GeForce NOW is a paid subscription service that allows gamers to stream PC titles from digital storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox PC Game Pass onto multiple devices like tablets, mobile phones, TVs, and more.

This week alone will see at least 29 PC games joining the list of NVIDIA GeForce Now games, with more to follow in the coming weeks. Major games joining the line-up will include the likes of Forza Motorsport, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2, The Lamplighters League and more.

October NVIDIA GeForce NOW games Highlights

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport is a soft reboot of the long-running racing franchise that pushes the series to new heights of immersive gameplay with stunning graphics and polished controls. Enjoy racing against rivals in both offline and online races, with over 500 cars to drive in while taking in the beautiful vistas of the racetracks.

If you wish to learn more about Forza Motorsport if you're into racing games, check out our full review of the game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed franchise returns to its stealth-action game roots with Assassin's Creed Mirage. Play as the young assassin Basim ibn Is'haq, and embark on a dangerous mission to bring down the corrupt secret society known as The Order. Take on contracts to eliminate high-profile targets, arm yourself with deadly weapons and tools, and stealthily take out your targets without letting anyone know you're there.

If you're a longtime Assassin's Creed fan or a purveyor of stealth-action games, check out our full review of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The Lamplighters League

The Lamplighters League is a turn-based tactics game based on Pulp adventure novels and comic books from the 1930s, where you take command of the titular league. Your goal is to lead your group of adventurers, scoundrels, and secret agents across on a mission to stop the evil Banished Court organization from taking over the world.

If you're a fan of turn-based strategy games, check out our full review of The Lamplighters League to see if it piques your interest.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2, the long-awaited sequel to Remedy's Entertainment's critically-acclaimed horror-title, Alan Wake, will finally see the light of day during the Halloween season later this month. Play as the titular Alan Wake and the new protagonist Saga Anderson as they fight to survive the otherworldly horrors of Bright Falls and solve its dark mysteries for good.

Full list of October NVIDIA GeForce NOW games

Here is the full of list of games coming to NVIDIA GeForce NOW in October (as taken from the GFN Thursday blog post).

Battle Shapers (New release on Steam, Oct. 3)

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless (New release on Steam, Oct. 3)

Station to Station (New release on Steam, Oct. 3)

The Lamplighter’s League (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 3)

Thief Simulator 2 (New release on Steam, Oct. 4)

Heads Will Roll: Reforged (New release on Steam, Oct. 4)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (New release on Ubisoft, Oct. 5)

Forza Motorsport (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 10)

Star Trek: Infinite (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)

Lords of the Fallen (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 13)

Wizard with a Gun (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)

Alaskan Road Truckers (New release Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 18)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (New release on Steam, Oct. 18)

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Laika Aged Through Blood (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Cities: Skylines II (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 24)

Ripout (New release on Steam, Oct 24)

War Hospital (New release on Steam, Oct. 26)

Alan Wake 2 (New release on Epic Games Store, Oct. 26)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Jusant (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Arcade Paradise (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The Ascent (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Bad North (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Citizen Sleeper (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (Steam)

Dicey Dungeons (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

For The King (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Godlike Burger (Epic Games Store)

Greedfall (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Heretic’s Fork (Steam)

Hypnospace Outlaw (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Killer Frequency (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Metro: Last Light Redux (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Metro Simulator 2 (Steam)

Moonbreaker (Steam)

MudRunner (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Narita Boy (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (Epic Games Store)

Sifu (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Soccer Story (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

SOMA (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Space Hulk: Tactics (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

SpiderHeck (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

StalCraft (Steam)

Star Renegades (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Streets of Rogue (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Supraland (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Surviving Mars (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The Surge (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Tiny Football (Steam)

Vampire Survivors (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

VEILED EXPERTS (Steam)

Yes, Your Grace (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The time to play NVIDIA GeForce NOW is now!

NVIDIA GeForce NOW's lineup for this month is certainly impressive. It is packed with a magnitude of upcoming PC games and Xbox games, as well as some of the best games on PC like Forza Motorsport.

If you have disposable income to spare and regularly stream your favorite PC titles while away from home, now is the perfect time to subscribe to NVIDIA GeForce NOW. It is packed with over a thousand games in its library, with no signs of slowing down, adding new games anytime soon.