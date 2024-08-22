NVIDIA GeForce Now gets Xbox sign-in for cross progression and achievements, Black Myth: Wukong in tow
Black Myth: Wukong is one of 25 titles that will be added to NVIDIA GeForce Now this week.
What you need to know
- Black Myth: Wukong is now available to play through NVIDIA GeForce NOW.
- A demo of Final Fantasy XVI is also available through the game streaming service.
- A new partnership between Microsoft and NVIDIA adds Xbox automatic sign-in when using GeForce Now.
- This week, 25 titles, including 18 Xbox-supported titles, will be added to GeForce Now.
NVIDIA GeForce Now will have an additional 25 games available by the end of this week. Black Myth: Wukong and Civilization VI are among the impressive list of titles that will be playable through NVIDIA's game streaming service. In addition to support for over two dozen full titles, a demo of Final Fantasy XVI is also available through GeForce Now.
Those who prefer simulation games have reason for excitement, as Civilization VI, Civilization V, Civilization IV and Civilization: Beyond Earth are all now on GeForce Now as well. While anyone will be able to play Indiania Jones and the Great Circle through the service, Ultimate members will be able to play it with full ray tracing and enhancements by NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction when the game ships later this year.
NVIDIA also shared that thanks to a new partnership with Microsoft, GeForce Now supports Xbox automatic sign-in. That integration will make a more seamless gaming experience when jumping across platforms.
NVIDIA GeForce Now | from $9.99 per month
This subscription allows users to play and stream over a thousand games at next-gen levels of quality, download games faster, play their PC games on mobile devices, and much more.
This week, 25 titles will be made available through GeForce Now, including Black Myth: Wukong, Civilization VI, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
I doubt any gamer would complain about their favorite titles being added to more services, but someone may ask why Microsoft is adding so many games to the library of a competitor. While NVIDIA and Microsoft compete in the cloud gaming space, there's still a clear path to monetization when Microsoft puts games on NVIDIA GeForce Now. NVIDIA provides a platform for game streaming but the revenue from in-app purchases and game purchases still goes to Microsoft (or Steam or whichever platform is involved).
Our Managing Editor Jez Corden played World of Warcraft through the cloud using NVIDIA GeForce Now. Despite being in a hotel at the time that had Wi-Fi speeds of roughly 8-12 Mbps, the game was surprisingly responsive. Picture quality dips at those internet speeds, but it's still an impressive feat.
The list of NVIDIA GeForce Now titles expands regularly, often adding support for the most popular titles as they start trending. With Gamescom 2024 going on right now, there's plenty of buzz in the gaming world. The expansion of GeForce Now's available games should help entertain gamers for a while and hold folks over until some highly anticipated titles ship.
NVIDIA's blog post lists all the games, which are also shared below.
NVIDIA GEFORCE NOW: NEW GAMES
- Black Myth: Wukong (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Aug. 19)
- Final Fantasy XVI Demo (New release on Steam, Aug. 19)
- GIGANTIC: RAMPAGE EDITION (Available on Epic Games Store, free Aug. 22)
- Skull & Bones (New release on Steam, Aug. 22)
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Desperados III (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- The Flame in the Flood (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- FTL: Faster Than Light (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Genesis Noir (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- House Flipper (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Medieval Dynasty (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- My Time At Portia (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Night in the Wood (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store )
- Offworld Trading Company (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Project Winter (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox, available on the Microsoft store)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization V (Steam)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization IV (Steam)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth (Steam)
- Spirit of the North (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Wreckfest (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.