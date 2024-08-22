NVIDIA GeForce Now gets Xbox sign-in for cross progression and achievements, Black Myth: Wukong in tow

Black Myth: Wukong is one of 25 that will become available through NVIDIA GeForce Now this week.

Black Myth: Wukong is now available to play through NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

A demo of Final Fantasy XVI is also available through the game streaming service.

A new partnership between Microsoft and NVIDIA adds Xbox automatic sign-in when using GeForce Now.

This week, 25 titles, including 18 Xbox-supported titles, will be added to GeForce Now.

NVIDIA GeForce Now will have an additional 25 games available by the end of this week. Black Myth: Wukong and Civilization VI are among the impressive list of titles that will be playable through NVIDIA's game streaming service. In addition to support for over two dozen full titles, a demo of Final Fantasy XVI is also available through GeForce Now.

Those who prefer simulation games have reason for excitement, as Civilization VI, Civilization V, Civilization IV and Civilization: Beyond Earth are all now on GeForce Now as well. While anyone will be able to play Indiania Jones and the Great Circle through the service, Ultimate members will be able to play it with full ray tracing and enhancements by NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction when the game ships later this year.

NVIDIA also shared that thanks to a new partnership with Microsoft, GeForce Now supports Xbox automatic sign-in. That integration will make a more seamless gaming experience when jumping across platforms.

NVIDIA GeForce Now | from $9.99 per month This subscription allows users to play and stream over a thousand games at next-gen levels of quality, download games faster, play their PC games on mobile devices, and much more. This week, 25 titles will be made available through GeForce Now, including Black Myth: Wukong, Civilization VI, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

I doubt any gamer would complain about their favorite titles being added to more services, but someone may ask why Microsoft is adding so many games to the library of a competitor. While NVIDIA and Microsoft compete in the cloud gaming space, there's still a clear path to monetization when Microsoft puts games on NVIDIA GeForce Now. NVIDIA provides a platform for game streaming but the revenue from in-app purchases and game purchases still goes to Microsoft (or Steam or whichever platform is involved).

Our Managing Editor Jez Corden played World of Warcraft through the cloud using NVIDIA GeForce Now. Despite being in a hotel at the time that had Wi-Fi speeds of roughly 8-12 Mbps, the game was surprisingly responsive. Picture quality dips at those internet speeds, but it's still an impressive feat.

The list of NVIDIA GeForce Now titles expands regularly, often adding support for the most popular titles as they start trending. With Gamescom 2024 going on right now, there's plenty of buzz in the gaming world. The expansion of GeForce Now's available games should help entertain gamers for a while and hold folks over until some highly anticipated titles ship.

NVIDIA's blog post lists all the games, which are also shared below.

