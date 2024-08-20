Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets a release date on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC — and it's also coming to PlayStation 5

What you need to know

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an upcoming first-person adventure game from MachineGames and Bethesda Softworks.

First unveiled earlier in the year, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now has a release date, and will be launching on Dec. 9, 2024.

It's also coming to PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC, as well as being available day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

We've got an exact date for when we can jump into the latest Indiana Jones adventure.

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024, publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now has an official release date, with the game slated to arrive on Dec. 9, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

That's not all though, as this first-person globetrotting adventure will also be arriving on PlayStation 5 at a later date. PlayStation users can look forward to joining in on the fun at some point in Spring 2025.

Set after the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes players across the globe as they struggle against rival archeologist Emmerich Voss, who is working with the Nazis to uncover ancient relics with a deeper mystery. I had the chance to see more gameplay in a preview for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, where MachineGames showed off the environments, puzzles, and depth the game has to offer.

Why is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PlayStation 5?

Indiana Jones' later launch on PlayStation 5 comes as Microsoft's gaming strategy continues to evolve. Earlier in the year, four previously Xbox console exclusive games came to PlayStation and Nintendo hardware, with Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded and Pentiment launching across PlayStation 5 and 4 as well as Nintendo Switch, while Rare's Sea of Thieves and former first-party Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush received PlayStation 5 versions.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Matt Booty has spoken on the reception of these ports, saying the team has been "really pleased" with how Sea of Thieves performed.

Another game from the ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks wing of Xbox, id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, is arriving day one on PlayStation 5 alongside its Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass launch. Meanwhile, multiple other first-party Xbox games such as Playground Games' Fable, The Initiative's Perfect Dark, and Compulsion's South of Midnight do not have PlayStation 5 versions announced.

Analysis: Fetch my whip

I'm excited to get my hands on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. I've been in since the game was first announced, and everything shown has reinforced that the developers at MachineGames understand everything players could want from a whip-wielding adventure.