If you have one of these, congratulations, here's a new driver.

Driver releases are rarely the most exciting news, but they are important. In this case, NVIDIA's latest lays the groundwork to support some of the hottest titles to launch this year so far, all in one go.

That means game ready support for Ubisoft's latest, Assassin's Creed Shadows, alongside hotly anticipated releases inZOI and The Last of Us Part 2, and apart from inZOI, all have support for DLSS 4.

inZOI is a much different prospect, but when played on compatible NVIDIA graphics, will have GPU accelerated AI through NVIDIA Ace, a small language model that powers the "smart Zoi" NPCs.

NVIDIA ACE | inZOI - Create Simulated Cities with Co-Playable Characters - YouTube Watch On

Also of particular note in this release is support for the new Half Life 2 RTX demo, available now to download on Steam. It was built using RTX Remix, and while isn't an official Valve product (it was built by the community with Valve's blessing), it completely transforms one of the all-time classics.

Additionally, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is upgraded to DLSS 4, including Multi Frame Generation for RTX 50 series owners, and Control's upgrade is highlighted with this driver unlocking some serious goodies.

"Control was the first title to be updated with DLSS 2 Super Resolution in 2020 - the new update adds a more recent version of DLSS that improves image quality, and enables NVIDIA app users to manually upgrade to DLSS 4's transformer Al model, increasing detail, clarity and image stability that bit further.

Additionally, all resolutions are now supported when using DLSS, film grain can once again be enabled alongside DLSS, HDR support is introduced and can be used concurrently with DLSS, shadows are improved when DLSS and ray tracing are enabled, texture fidelity is improved when using DLSS Performance mode, and DLAA is now available in-game."

It's always great to see the latest tech improve on existing and (in some cases much) older titles. Grab the latest driver update now either through the NVIDIA app on your PC or download it directly.