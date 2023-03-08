NZXT will do all the hard work for you with the killer Player range of gaming PCs

What you need to know

NZXT's latest pre-built gaming PCs are here, known as the Player series.

There are three tiers of build, all using NZXT's own incredible looking hardware.

The Player: Three is the standout with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 4090 on board.

Building a new gaming PC is fun, but it's also sometimes hard work. You need to decide what you want, then shop around for the parts, and try to get the best prices, it's an effort. So there's still a lot to be said for buying a pre-built system because it's just easy.

That's exactly the reason that NZXT's new Player range of gaming PCs looks so appealing. What you're getting is the option for a range of the latest hardware to choose from, the company's amazing-looking cases, and potentially more awesome NZXT hardware included without having to shop around yourself.

The Player: One and Player: Two are the more affordable options, with both Intel and AMD CPUs, and either NVIDIA RTX 30 or 40 series GPUs. They're pretty good, but it's the Player: Three where things really shine.

The NZXT Player: Three is a stunning looking gaming PC (Image credit: NZXT)

The NZXT Player: Three is where you'll find all the hottest internals, including up to an Intel Core i9-13900KF and NVIDIA RTX 4090 if you opt for the Prime version. The regular Player: Three is no slouch, either, with an Intel Core i7-13700KF paired with an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti.

The Prime is an additional $1,400 over the regular version, but it's also impossible to have a more potent gaming rig right now. It comes with a pair of 1TB SSDs for storage and 64GB of DDR5 RAM out of the box, but naturally, as the whole thing is built with standard parts you can upgrade everything in the future.

The Player: Three is also housed in either an NZXT H7 Flow or Elite case, and uses the company's own AIO liquid cooler with its fancy built-in display. The motherboard is supplied by MSI, and all-in-all it's a pretty killer package.

The Player: Three is available to order for $2,499, while the Player: Three Prime goes for $3,899. Not small change by any stretch, but killer gaming PCs without the need to worry about building it yourself.