This upcoming game is a love letter to 90s PSX horror, and it's coming to Windows PC

If you're looking for more retro-inspired horror, then you'll want to keep an eye on Phase Zero, the debut game of Polish developer Spina Games, with Superhot Presents co-publishing the game.

Phase Zero is set in 1994 in the town of Flint Peak. As a snowstorm bears down on the town, Flint Peak is overrun with a mysterious infection, transforming large chunks of the citizenry into twisted monsters. You can check out the reveal trailer for Phase Zero below:

PHASE ZERO - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Phase Zero is intentionally stylized after PSX-era 90s horror games with fixed camera angles. Players guide two different protagonists throughout the game, with the reporter Mary and engineer Guy trying to stay alive even as meat moss is growing across the walls.

Mary and Guy can use weapons to fight back against the creatures infesting the town, though they'll have to explore carefully, solving puzzles along the way.

Phase Zero is in development for Windows PC, and it'll be launching on Steam at a later date. The developers indicate that a playable demo will be coming soon, though there's no exact date for when to expect it.

Another horror game to keep a close eye on

Everything about this game appeals to me. The survival-horror setup is great, and I love the idea of characters trying to escape a town in the middle of winter with a snowstorm closing in.

Phase Zero may not have a release date yet, but players can add it to their Steam wishlists right now. I'll be on the lookout for any news in the coming weeks and months for what could be one of the best PC games in this style of older horror.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no word on console ports right now, but I wouldn't be surprised to see this game come to Xbox and PlayStation if the PC version is a hit.