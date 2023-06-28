'Project Loki' first look: An all new MOBA from Theorycraft Games gets a PC playtest

What you need to know

Have you ever finished up a game with your crew and thought to yourself "Man, I wish that could've lasted for 10,000 hours"? The freshly formed independent developer team known as Theorycraft Games are on a mission to help you with that. Assembled in December of 2020, Theorycraft Games was founded by Joe Tung, Mike Tipul, Michael Evans, and Areeb Pirani—former studio leaders from Riot Games, Bungie, and Blizzard Entertainment. Together with their all-star team of developers, the fully remote studio has unveiled its first ever game—the as of yet untitled game codenamed "Project Loki".

As players and developers, we feel like it's been a minute since there's been something truly new and fun to play with your friends. To make Project Loki, we took our collective experiences working on some of the biggest team based PvP games like League, VALORANT, Apex, and Overwatch, and have been building with a group of hardcore play testers out the gate. Now Project Loki has evolved into something fresh and unlike anything we've played so far, and we’re ready to take the next step. It might seem early, but we became independent to take a big swing on behalf of players; to do that means involving them as soon as possible, showing our work, and building a community that we’ll listen to across every stage of development. Joe Tung, Theorycraft Games CEO

Project Loki aims to be a fresh genre mash up blending together squad-based hero game play with free-flowing battles across a massive combat sandbox that players can expect to spend tens of thousands of hours in. Early play testers who have had hands on time with Project Loki affectionately refer to the game as "League meets Apex meets Smash", which checks out given the development team's long history of working on titles such as League of Legends, VALORANT, Overwatch, Halo, Destiny, and Apex Legends.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Theorycraft Games) (Image credit: Theorycraft Games) (Image credit: Theorycraft Games)

Theorycraft Games isn't just announcing Project Loki's existence, however. They're openly inviting you and your friends to sign up as a play tester to get a hands-on look at the MOBA mixed with hero shooter mixed with battle royale for yourself while also helping to support and shape the game's development.

While Theorycraft Games have said they are confident in the core game play loop they've created for Project Loki, the game itself is still very much a work-in-progress. Players involved in the play test can expect a pre-Alpha state with meta-progression, competitive features, characters and other game assets that are still very much under development.

The Project Loki play test will be available on June 29 and 30, and players who are interested in participating can sign up on the Theorycraft website.