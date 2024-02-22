Sony is working to bring PlayStation VR2 to Windows PC

What you need to know

Sony noted on PlayStation Blog that it is currently working on bringing PlayStation VR2 headsets to Windows PC.

This support would allow players to use Sony's latest headsets on PC in a similar fashion to Meta's Quest 2 or 3 headsets.

Sony aims for this feature to come at some point later in 2024.

Currently, there are no upcoming first-party PlayStation VR2 games announced.

Players may soon have a new way to play VR games on their gaming rigs.

Sony is exploring bringing PlayStation VR2 to Windows PC, as shared via PlayStation Blog on Thursday. Details are scarce right now, but this support would mean that PlayStation VR2 players could use their headsets to play games on PC in a similar fashion to the Meta Quest 2 and 3. Sony is currently aiming to bring this support for PlayStation VR2 on PC later in 2024.

The headset, which first launched back on Feb. 22, 2023, was praised for its innovative tech and quality, but has not been supported with a meaningful number of first-party games. After launching with Horizon Call of the Mountain — an experience co-developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite — the flow of first-party games dwindled, with no upcoming games from PlayStation Studios currently announced for the system.

While the original PlayStation VR headset sold over 5 million units in its lifetime, Sony has not yet reported a sales figure for the newer headset.

What does this mean for VR fans?

PC support would give PlayStation VR2 users a whole new way to utilize the headset, and would open up new games that aren't available on PlayStation VR2 right now. This kind of support would be a natural extension of Sony continues to slowly embrace this second platform, building on the growing list of PlayStation Studios games available on PC. With no new games announced from Sony, the move also cements a lack of focus on first-party games for the headset.

Analysis: A good move, but a clear signal

Doing this is a great idea, as it'll give the headset more function and give players more competition in the PC VR market. After this news, I'm definitely going to hold off on any ideas of grabbing a Quest headset in order to see how things play out. At the same time, this is a clear message for where PlayStation will be supporting this headset moving forward.

With zero first-party games announced right now (and only three on the system in total when counting Gran Turismo 7's VR mode) players holding out hope for meaningful support directly from PlayStation should look elsewhere. That doesn't mean the system won't be worth getting based on third-party games, especially now with the possibility it can be used to play PC titles.

I also won't be surprised if this move will see Capcom bring VR support for Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 to PC. Right now, the modes for these two games are exclusive to Sony's headset, much like the VR mode for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was exclusive to the original PlayStation VR.