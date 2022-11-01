Strategy title Dune: Spice Wars is coming to PC Game Pass

What you need to know

Dune: Spice Wars is a 4X, real-time strategy game developed by Shiro Games and co-published by Funcom.

Dune: Spice Wars entered early access earlier in 2022, and is slated for a full launch at some point in 2023.

Dune: Spice Wars is coming to PC Game Pass at some point "soon."

Another game is headed to PC Game Pass, and strategy fans will likely be happy with what's being offered.

As shared via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab), Dune: Spice Wars is coming to PC Game Pass. Developed by Shiro Games and co-published by Funcom, Dune: Spice Wars is a 4X, real-time strategy game that tasks players with controlling a faction on the desert world of Arrakis and achieving victory through an assortment of means.

Players have to harvest spice, use subterfuge and spies, build armies, and deal with the constant threat of sandstorms and the massive worms lurking underneath the dunes.

Dune: Spice Wars launched on PC earlier in 2022 as an early access title, with the developers offering consistent updates like new units, gameplay mechanics, and even a new faction in the form of House Corrino, the house of the Emperor and his legions of dreaded Sardaukar.

Dune: Spice Wars is currently planned to leave early access at some point in 2023. There's no exact date for when PC Game Pass players can expect this game, but the announcement does say it will be coming "soon," whereupon it could be one of the best PC Game Pass games available.

This news comes just hours after Microsoft shared news of several games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022, including Vampire Survivors, Return to Monkey Island, and Pentiment.