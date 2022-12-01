Win a free Steam Deck from Valve during The Game Awards 2022 giveaway

What you need to know

Valve will giveaway 1x 512GB Steam Deck each minute of The Game Awards 2022 show to a pool of eligible Steam users who have registered and are watching on Steam .

. To be eligible to register, you must live in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom , or within the European Union .

live in the , or within the . At least one valid purchase from the Steam store made between November 14, 2021, and November 14, 2022, is r equired to enter .

. The Game Awards 2022 will be broadcasted live on December 8, 2022, at 5 PM PST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

If Valve's portable PC handheld is tempting, but you don't want to part with the necessary cash, now is the perfect time to try your luck at bagging the premium 512GB model for free.

Partnering with The Game Awards, Valve will give away 1x Steam Deck each minute of the show to a selection of registered users who are watching via the Steam platform. Users can enter via the official giveaway registration page or read the full giveaway rules first.

In celebration of @thegameawards and Steam Deck being in stock, we're giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast on Dec 8th!Learn more and register for the giveaway here: https://t.co/yX0V4D8FGO(everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) pic.twitter.com/sszM49VHQwNovember 30, 2022 See more

There is a comprehensive list of requirements for giveaway eligibility, including region restrictions and a check on your account history. Only users currently living in the US, Canada, the UK, or European Union can register and must have made a valid purchase from the Steam store between November 14, 2021, to November 14, 2022, to verify their location with an account in good standing.

A valid purchase includes more than Valve's hardware and the AAA games on Steam, so if you've bought anything from the sales during this period and live in a qualifying region, you'll have the chance to win a 512GB Steam Deck, even if you already own one. Either way, all valid registrants will unlock an exclusive animated Steam Pal digital sticker, so at least you'll win something.

Steam Pal digital sticker (Image credit: Valve)

Considering The Game Awards 2021 was stretched to a 3.5-hour runtime, that's a potential total of ~210 512GB Steam Deck consoles given away at the rate of one per minute if this year's show is the same length.

The 512GB model includes the same NVMe-style SSD as the mid-range 256GB variant with added extras of an anti-glare etched glass screen, plus access to an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle, keyboard theme, and a premium carry case.

Whether these additions make the $649 price tag worth it is up for debate, but our Steam Deck review breaks down the rest of the specs. To save cash for anyone who owns the console already, you can pick up an affordable alternative to the premium case, like the JSAUX hard shell carrying case.