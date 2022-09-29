World of Warcraft: Dragonflight takes to the skies with November 28 release date

What you need to know

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the next big expansion for World of Warcraft.

This expansion takes place in the Dragon Isles and is introducing the new Dracthyr race, which have exclusive access to the Evoker class.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is now scheduled to be available on Nov. 28, 2022.

The next expansion for World of Warcraft is on the way, and we've finally got a release date for when players can start making their way through a new journey of the Dragon Isles.

Blizzard Entertainment shared on Thursday that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight now has a Nov. 28, 2022 release date. This comes after prior confirmation that the expansion was being aimed for 2022. You can check out the release date announcement trailer below:

While much of the story in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is still under wraps, we know that it involves the return of the Dragon Aspects to Azeroth. We also know that the expansion is introducing a new race called the Dracthyr. These Dracthyr also have exclusive access to a new class called the Evoker.

Previewing an alpha build of the expansion, gaming editor Jez Corden noted in his preview of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that "The more grounded and familiar terrestrial story, with reduced stakes, with classic characters like Alexstrasza, feels almost like we're getting back to the roots of what Warcraft actually is."

This comes as Microsoft is currently working to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth almost $69 billion. The deal is currently undergoing regulatory review and is slated to finalize sometime before June 30, 2023.