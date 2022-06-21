World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to launch in 2022, preorders now open

What you need to know

Preorders for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight are now open.

There's multiple editions of the game, including an Epic Edition with extra game time and a variety of digital bonuses.

According to Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is slated to arrive at some point later in 2022.

The next big chapter for World of Warcraft is on the way, and it's now coming later this year.

Blizzard Entertainment shared (opens in new tab) on Tuesday that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is slated to arrive at some point in 2022, though there's no exact release date right now. Blizzard also shared that preorders for the expansion are now open, detailing the bonuses included in a variety of different editions.

The base edition is available for $50, and if preordered includes the Drakks pet. There's also a $70 Heroic edition that includes a level 60 character boost, Murkastrasza pet, and Tangled Dreamweaver mount. Finally, there's the $90 Epic edition, which bundles in the Timewalker's Hearthstone Effect, Diadem of the Spell-Keeper Head-slot Transmog, Wings of Awakening Back-slot Transmog (in 5 Color Variants), and 30 days of game time.

Blizzard Entertainment has been under fire over the past year, with lawsuits alleging that the company allowed systemic sexist workplace practices and abusive behavior to go unpunished.

All of this comes as Blizzard Entertainment's parent company, Activision Blizzard, is currently being acquired by Microsoft for almost $69 billion. The deal is undergoing regulatory approval and is slated to be finished at some point in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Microsoft has notably agreed to work with a unionized unit of QA workers at Activision Blizzard-owned Raven Software, making a labor neutrality agreement that will take effect 60 days after the acquisition goes through.

Developing...