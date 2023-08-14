Remnant 2 Losomn guide: Grab a double barrel shotgun, and how to find and kill the Nightweaver

Remnant 2 has become one of my favorite games of 2023. Blending a perfect mixture of Soulslike difficulty and boss fights alongside gun-based combat. Throw in incredible puzzles, and you've got yourself a recipe to make my must-play list. Along with that comes plenty of challenging hardships players will face. Follow us as we try to help you along the way with our Remnant 2 guides.

Today, we're taking on the Nightweaver, Dreamcatcher weapon, Red Prince, and more! I'll try to make this dive into Losomn as painless as possible!

So, you've started in Morrow Parish? Then get ready for what I consider one of the better questlines in Remnant 2. You'll meet larger-than-life characters that almost make no sense as to why they exist, discover a piece to unlocking the Invader and Archon archetypes, and defeat one of the most demanding bosses in the game. Let us get started.

Progress through the Morrow Parish as you normally would until you come to the locked gate of the Sanatorium. You'll know you're on the right path when you do. For now, there's nothing you can do to unlock this. You'll have to make it further to do so.

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

You'll encounter multiple side areas, but one of these paths will lead you directly to the Sanatorium. For me, it was the longest way around. I found plenty of fantastic side zones that you should try for yourself, from the Cotton Kiln, to the Great Sewers.

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Find the dolls

You'll eventually come to a broken wall that surrounds the Sanatorium. Enter the building, where you'll encounter a new enemy type, the unsexy nurse.



Ultimately, you'll come across a safe. The code to this safe can either be deciphered later, via a song a crazy woman behind a door sings, or by entering 2971! Inside the safe, you'll find one of my favorite secondary weapons, the Double Barrel shotgun. Once upgraded, this thing one-shots almost every single smaller foe in the game, trivializing some mobs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Michael Hoglund) (Image credit: Michael Hoglund) (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Adjacent to this room is your next objective. You'll find a carved doll, the first of three you'll need to find. Why do you need to? If you want the Dreamcatcher weapon, Invader, or Archon class, you'll need it.

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Boss Guide: Ripsaw

Now go ahead and open the front door of the Sanatorium. You can head toward the gate and open it. After you do, walk toward the shed in the courtyard. There, you'll meet the Ripsaw boss. This guy deals massive damage if you allow him to flog you with his chainsaw.

His main form of attack is to charge the player with his chainsaw fully revved. Wait until he gets near you, then roll toward his attack. Use your invincibility window to dodge through him.

After this attack, he'll stop, and eventually, his chainsaw will die. This is an incredible opportunity to hit him with whatever you have. Bleed and fire weapons such as Merciless or the Fire Bullet mod work well. In other words, put some sort of effect stack on him.

His other attack is trickier to dodge. Occasionally he'll teleport right next to you, and as he does, he'll take a swing. Meaning the moment he gets near you; he's already dealing damage. However, this attack is telegraphed. Before it happens, a glitch pattern will appear near the player. Dodge the moment you see this, and you'll be okay.

Once he falls, he drops the third-floor key as well as the Striker mutator. It's a melee mutator that can be equipped only on melee weapons. Any hit by said weapon with the mutator equipped increases melee damage by 3% for 10 seconds for a total of 5 maximum stacks.

Find the dolls again

Now you can take the carved doll in the back of the shed. This gives us two dolls in total. The final is at the top of the Sanatorium. Work your way up and collect the final doll, where you'll find the Prison Cell Key as well outside on the balcony

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Head downstairs and talk with the imprisoned doctor behind the steel door. She's inside being a crazy lady. Tell her you've found all the dolls and give them to her. She'll then sing a song that, when deciphered, gives us the original safe code, 2791.

Go ahead and open the door, even as she tells you not to. Walk in and collect the Nightweaver Stone Doll.

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Next, proceed back up to the third floor. You may have seen a glowing door painted on the wall prior; if not, go ahead and find it. Now walk through it and proceed to meet Nimue.

Nimue

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Once you've been teleported inside, proceed forward. After a short jog through a tunnel, you'll come face to face with a giantess of a woman, Nimue. She'll tell you that you need to kill the Nightweaver before the Nightweaver kills you. To do this, you'll have to enter her lair.

The only way inside is to find the heart of one of the Nightweaver's victims. Once you're done with the conversation, choose to be teleported to another area in Losomn. From here, you'll need to find the Gilded Halls.

Boss Guide: Red Prince

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

You can skip the fight with the Red Prince and obtain the Bloody Steel Splinter, which can be crafted into the Blood Draw mod. This mod shoots chains that impale up to 5 targets within 15 meters, dealing 10 damage. The enemies will then be pulled towards the caster, dealing 250 damage split equally among enemies and applying 275 bleed damage over 15 seconds. To do this, collect 3 King Coins.

However, you can also fight him instead. Fighting him is obviously the more challenging of the two options, but it's also the only way players can obtain the Firestorm mod. This mod generates a whirling cyclone that sucks in nearby targets (including the caster) and applies burning for 10 seconds. The cyclone's center deals 75 fire damage per second and lasts 15 seconds.

What should you pick?

In my personal opinion, if you have the skill and fortitude to take on the Red Prince, you should. As the Firestorm mod is one of the best in the game. Whipping out flocks of enemies in an instant. The hardest part of using the mod, is making sure you don't kill yourself.

Once you've reached the Red Prince, go ahead and make your decision. Whatever you choose, you'll be able to take the next step toward the Nightweaver.

The fight (If you chose to do so)

Flame Wave : The Red Prince swings his sword, sending a flame arc toward the player. Evade through these by using your invisibility frames. There's no other way to dodge this.

: The swings his sword, sending a flame arc toward the player. Evade through these by using your invisibility frames. There's no other way to dodge this. Flame Circle : You'll need to get to the center of a giant fire circle. Anything outside of this center will die. Flame walls appear around you; find the center of this area to survive.

: You'll need to get to the center of a giant fire circle. Anything outside of this center will die. Flame walls appear around you; find the center of this area to survive. Duplication : The Red Prince will periodically create two versions of himself. They don't have a lot of health, so take them out quick. Otherwise, they will apply burn and curse to the player on hit.

: The will periodically create two versions of himself. They don't have a lot of health, so take them out quick. Otherwise, they will apply burn and curse to the player on hit. Teleport: The Red Prince will close distance with the player by teleporting next to you. He'll take a four-swing combo, so get ready to dodge.

Once he's down, collect your mod and head outside of the arena.

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Whether you defeated the Red Prince or chose to give him the 3 King Coins, there is a door outside of his throne room that is now open. Head down this door until you come across the Nightweaver. She'll disappear, leaving behind her most recent victim. You can collect the Soulkey Tribute from this body and return it to the Sanatorium.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Michael Hoglund) (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Once back at the Sanatorium, head downstairs to the web you may or may not have seen earlier. Interact with it and place the Nightweaver Doll inside to receive the Dreamcatcher. Place the Soulkey Tribute to go ahead and face the Nightweaver.

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Boss Guide: Nightweaver

(Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Phase One Attacks : Slam : The Nightweaver will charge the player and cause an area-of-effect type attack. Players can dodge this by timing their evade to match when the wave hits. Crystal Shots : She

: Phase Two Attacks : Minions : The Nightweaver will occasionally summon spiders to assist her during the mansion phase of the fight. There's nothing special about them; simply drop them. If you're able to follow her into the room she's in during this phase, you can deal massive damage while she stands still. If you manage to break her heart during this phase, you can also claim the Nightweaver's Finger which can be crafted into the Nightshade melee weapon. Charge : While crawling on the ground, she'll again make a charge attack. This time, she takes two rather quick swings. The windup to this attack is short, so be on guard for it.

:

Once finished, claim your Cursed Dream Silks. Turn this in at the home base for the long gun, Nightfall. This weapon is rather excellent and is one of my favored firearms in the game. It comes with the Dreadwalker mod allowing players to enter the Nightmare Realm. Doing so grants infinite ammo for the weapon, a 35% increased fire rate, 10% lifesteal, and it becomes fully automatic. It also makes the wielder harder to hit. The effect lasts for 10 seconds.

Congrats on defeating the Nightweaver and claiming victory over Losomn! Make sure to check out more of our Remnant 2 guides to help conquer the worlds around you!