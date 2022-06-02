Resident Evil 4 remake announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC, coming 2023

What you need to know

Legendary horror game Resident Evil 4 has been rumored to get a remake for years.

During Sony's June 2, 2022 State of Play presentation, Capcom made it official.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is slated to release on March 24, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Steam.

The title will reimagine the original's story, update the visuals, and modernize the controls and gameplay.

The Resident Evil franchise has produced some of the most legendary survival horror titles of the last few decades, and one of its most infamous titles is getting another chance to win over the hearts of gamers everywhere. After years of rumors, Capcom has officially announced a full remake of Resident Evil 4.

Announced during the Sony June 2022 State of Play event, the new Resident Evil 4 will reimagine the 2005 original's storyline, massively upgrade its visuals and presentation, and modernize its controls and gameplay.

It's not clear how much of the original game's plot will be altered for the remake, but previous rumors suggested the story would take an even darker tone. With the remake, Capcom is hoping Resident Evil 4 will once again be able to stand toe-to-toe with the latest and greatest horror games.

The updated survival horror title is officially arriving on March 24, 2023, and will come to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PC via Steam. Sony also revealed that PS VR2 content for Resident Evil 4 is in development, but further details aren't available at the moment.