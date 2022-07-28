STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl preorder — Bonuses, editions, and where to buy

For folks that enjoy non-linear shooters with a heavy emphasis on survival mechanics and horror elements, the STALKER series has always been a top choice. Set in a fictional and supernatural version of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the STALKER games challenge players to explore and conquer The Zone by scavenging for supplies, interacting with and helping its various NPCs and factions, and discovering its dark secrets.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is the upcoming sequel to the original STALKER trilogy, featuring modern visuals and audio, a brand new story, fresh gameplay mechanics, new threats to face, a multiplayer mode, and more. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox shooters ever developed, and fans are excitedly awaiting its planned 2023 release.

Ahead of its launch, publisher and developer GSC Game World has made several editions of the game available for preorder. Here's a full overview of everything you need to know about preordering STALKER 2.

STALKER 2 preorder: Bonuses

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Regardless of which type of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl edition fans preorder, they'll get access to exclusive preorder bonuses once the game launches. These bonuses include the following:

Extended campfire content This content includes additional songs and stories that players can hear from NPCs around campfires

"Early bird" weapon skin

"Early bird" costume skin

"Early bird" multiplayer badge

STALKER 2 preorder: Where to buy

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

In terms of where you can preorder STALKER 2, it depends on whether you want to get a physical retail or digital edition. Currently, most Xbox retail editions are available at Amazon. The Xbox standard edition is also available at Best Buy and Walmart, giving players a few options.

However, the Ultimate Edition is only currently for sale at Amazon Germany. This is also where all the retail PC editions can be purchased (you can have your order shipped globally). If the Xbox Ultimate Edition and retail PC editions become available from Amazon US, we'll update this article.

Preordering the digital editions is a simpler process for PC players. All of them are available at major PC digital storefronts, including Steam, Green Man Gaming (for Steam), GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Xbox players can preorder the digital Standard Edition on Amazon, though the other digital editions are currently unavailable. There is a preorder page on Microsoft's Xbox storefront that will likely have every digital edition of the game available at some point, but it's currently inactive.

STALKER 2 preorder: Retail editions

For players that would prefer a physical retail edition of the game instead of a digital one, there are four different options available. Here's an in-depth look at each of them (note that the PC versions include a digital download code instead of a disk).

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Standard Edition

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

This is the simplest edition of STALKER 2 available, but that also means it's the least expensive. Additionally, you still get a handful of bonus items, which isn't often the case with standard editions. It costs $60 and includes the following:

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl game New story that follows the events of the original games Multiple factions and NPCs Large and dynamic open world set in The Zone Numerous weapons, armors, and artifacts Survival gameplay mechanics Mutants, enemy stalkers, and other threats

Steelbook case Rounded steelbook case Features STALKER 2 cover art

Letter from the developers

Souvenir Zone permit

Sticker pack Includes stickers of mutants, NPCs, weapons, and more



(opens in new tab) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Standard Edition (Retail) The $60 standard retail edition includes the base game, a rounded steelbook case, a letter from the developers, a souvenir zone permit, and a sticker pack. Buy at: Amazon (Xbox) (opens in new tab) | Amazon.de (PC) (opens in new tab)

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Limited Edition

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

The Limited Edition is a bit more expensive than the Standard Edition but also includes more collectibles. It costs $80 and offers the following, which notably includes everything from the Standard Edition:

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl game New story that follows the events of the original games Multiple factions and NPCs Large and dynamic open world set in The Zone Numerous weapons, armors, and artifacts Survival gameplay mechanics Mutants, enemy stalkers, and other threats

Steelbook case Rounded steelbook case Features STALKER 2 cover art

Letter from the developers

Souvenir Zone permit

Sticker pack Includes stickers of mutants, NPCs, weapons, and more

Zone map Detailed map of STALKER 2's Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

STALKER 2 poster Depicts a stalker walking through The Zone

Faction patches Patches for the Loner, Duty, Freedom, and Monolith factions

STALKER-themed military dog tag token

STALKER-themed keychain with fire starter

(opens in new tab) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Limited Edition This $80 edition of the game includes everything available in the Standard Edition, extra collectibles like a map of The Zone, a STALKER 2 poster, patches of four of The Zone's factions, STALKER-themed dog tags, and a STALKER-themed keychain with a fire starter tool. Buy at: Amazon (Xbox) (opens in new tab) | Amazon.de (PC) (opens in new tab)

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Collector's Edition

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

The STALKER 2 Collector's Edition features everything from the previous two editions, as well as some additional premium collectibles and new in-game content. It costs $180 and comes with the following items, which includes everything from both of the previous editions :

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl game New story that follows the events of the original games Multiple factions and NPCs Large and dynamic open world set in The Zone Numerous weapons, armors, and artifacts Survival gameplay mechanics Mutants, enemy stalkers, and other threats

New content Additional story-based sidequest One costume and three weapon skins (singleplayer) Two costumes and three weapon skins (multiplayer) Digital art book and digital soundtrack

Steelbook case Rounded steelbook case Features STALKER 2 cover art

Letter from the developers

Souvenir Zone permit

Sticker pack Includes stickers of mutants, NPCs, weapons, and more

Zone map Detailed map of STALKER 2's Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

STALKER 2 poster Depicts a stalker walking through The Zone

Faction patches Patches for the Loner, Duty, Freedom, and Monolith factions

STALKER-themed military dog tag token

STALKER-themed keychain with fire starter

Artbook Features STALKER 2 concept artwork

STALKER figurine A statue of a masked stalker holding a "Moonlight" artifact



(opens in new tab) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Collector's Edition The Collector's Edition includes everything from the Standard and Limited Editions, a physical art book, a stalker statue, and additional content. This content includes a new sidequest, weapon and costume skins for single and multiplayer, and a digital copy of the STALKER 2 artbook and soundtrack. Buy at: Amazon (Xbox) (opens in new tab) | Amazon.de (PC) (opens in new tab)

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

This is the grandest (and most expensive) edition of STALKER 2 available for preorder. In addition to everything included in the Collector's Edition, it includes two extra premium collectibles and access to even more in-game content. It's priced at €350 (about $357) and includes the following:

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl game New story that follows the events of the original games Multiple factions and NPCs Large and dynamic open world set in The Zone Numerous weapons, armors, and artifacts Survival gameplay mechanics Mutants, enemy stalkers, and other threats

Content from the Ultimate Edition Season Pass for two story expansions and all future DLC Additional story-based side quest One costume and three weapon skins (singleplayer) Seven costumes and three weapon skins (multiplayer) Digital art book and digital soundtrack

Steelbook case Rounded steelbook case Features STALKER 2 cover art

Letter from the developers

Souvenir Zone permit

Sticker pack Includes stickers of mutants, NPCs, weapons, and more

Zone map Detailed map of STALKER 2's Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

STALKER 2 poster Depicts a stalker walking through The Zone

Faction patches Patches for the Loner, Duty, Freedom, and Monolith factions

STALKER-themed military dog tag token

STALKER-themed keychain with fire starter

Artbook Features STALKER 2 concept artwork

STALKER figurine A statue of a masked stalker holding a "Moonlight" artifact

STALKER-themed backpack

Artifact container lamp Designed to look like a container with a "Fireball" artifact inside



(opens in new tab) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Ultimate Edition (Retail) The Ultimate Edition features everything from the Collector's Edition, as well as a Season Pass that will provide access to all of STALKER 2's DLC, several additional costume skins for multiplayer, a STALKER-themed backpack, and a lamp designed to look like a container holding an artifact. Buy at: Amazon.de (Xbox) (opens in new tab) | Amazon.de (PC) (opens in new tab)

STALKER 2 preorder: Digital editions

There are three different digital-only editions of STALKER 2 for sale. Here's an overview of each one and all the content that's included.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Standard Edition

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

The Standard Edition is the most affordable digital version of the game available. It costs $60 and features the following:

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl game New story that follows the events of the original games Multiple factions and NPCs Large and dynamic open world set in The Zone Numerous weapons, armors, and artifacts Survival gameplay mechanics Mutants, enemy stalkers, and other threats

Steam-exclusive content Dynamic profile theme Animated profile avatar Avatar frame



(opens in new tab) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Standard Edition (Digital) The Standard Edition includes the base game, along with some unique Steam profile customizations if you preorder the Steam version. Buy at: Amazon (Xbox) (opens in new tab) | GMG (Steam) (opens in new tab)

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

The $80 digital Deluxe Edition includes everything the Standard Edition does, as well as some additional digital and in-game content. Here's what it brings to the table:

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl game New story that follows the events of the original games Multiple factions and NPCs Large and dynamic open world set in The Zone Numerous weapons, armors, and artifacts Survival gameplay mechanics Mutants, enemy stalkers, and other threats

Deluxe Edition content Additional story-based side quest One costume and three weapon skins (singleplayer) Two costumes and three weapon skins (multiplayer) Digital artbook and digital soundtrack

Steam-exclusive content Dynamic profile theme Animated profile avatar Avatar frame



(opens in new tab) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Deluxe Edition With the Deluxe Edition, you get the base game, an additional sidequest, a handful of skins, and a digital art book and soundtrack. Buy at: Microsoft (Xbox) (opens in new tab) | GMG (Steam) (opens in new tab)

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

The pricey $110 STALKER 2 Ultimate Edition includes the most content out of all of the digital editions. In addition to giving you access to everything from the Deluxe Edition, it also includes additional skins and DLC access.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl game New story that follows the events of the original games Multiple factions and NPCs Large and dynamic open world set in The Zone Numerous weapons, armors, and artifacts Survival gameplay mechanics Mutants, enemy stalkers, and other threats

Ultimate Edition content Season Pass for two story expansions and all future DLC Additional story-based side quest One costume and three weapon skins (singleplayer) Seven costumes and three weapon skins (multiplayer) Digital artbook and digital soundtrack

Steam-exclusive content Dynamic profile theme Animated profile avatar Avatar frame



(opens in new tab) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Ultimate Edition (Digital) The STALKER 2 Ultimate Edition is the most advanced version of the game available digitally. With it, you'll get access to all of the extra content the Deluxe Edition offers, plus several new skins and a Season Pass that guarantees access to all future DLCs. See at Microsoft (Xbox) (opens in new tab) | See at GMG (Steam) (opens in new tab)

Good hunting, stalker...

While most games offer fans a few different editions to choose from when preordering, the fact that GSC Game World has made seven of them means that players have an abundance of choices. Folks that want the basic experience and nothing else will find that the Standard Editions are ideal, while gamers looking for extra in-game content should opt for the digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. If you want a variety of awesome collectibles and additional content, look no further than the retail Collector's Edition or Ultimate Edition.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is expected to launch on Xbox and PC in 2023 and will follow up on the events of the original STALKER trilogy.