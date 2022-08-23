SteelSeries reveals new 'Nova' lineup of gaming headsets for every budget
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 headlines the range and succeeds the legendary Arctis 7 headset.
- SteelSeries designs and manufacturers some of the best gaming headsets you can buy.
- On Tuesday, the accessory company announced an expansion of its high-end Nova lineup.
- The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, 3, and 1 headsets bring improved audio capabilities to every price point.
- The new headsets join the critically acclaimed Nova Pro, and are available now for practically every platform.
SteelSeries is a well-known and popular brand for any number of PC and gaming accessories, and especially for its gaming headsets. The company's flagship headset is the critically acclaimed Arctis Nova Pro, and it's now being joined by three new Nova headsets spread across every budget and use case.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is hands-down one of the greatest Xbox gaming headsets money can buy with impeccable audio and a plethora of high-end features, but it's incredibly expensive to match. On Tuesday, SteelSeries announced three new gaming headsets joining the expanding Nova lineup, including the successor to one of the most popular and best-selling gaming headsets of all time.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, 3, and 1 headsets are now available for purchase, and bring the premium "Nova Acoustic System" to more price points. This system uses AI and other enhancements to promise improved audio fidelity, as well as superior noise-cancellation for the mic. The Nova 7 is arguably the most interesting headset of the bunch, as it replaces the legendary SteelSeries Arctis 7 in the company's lineup. Here's what you need to know about each headset:
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7: The headlining addition to the SteelSeries roster, the Nova 7 combines simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connections to ensure compatibility with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile devices. A quoted 38-hours of battery life, fast charging capabilities, spatial audio and other Nova AI-powered audio enhancements, and retractable bidirectional mic make this headset the perfect companion for any gamer.
- Available in regular, Xbox, and PlayStation models for $180
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3: The Nova 3 drops the cross-device wireless connectivity of its more expensive sibling in favor of a wired USB Type-C connection, but it gains customizable RGB lighting in the process. This headset still boasts SteelSeries' "Almight Audio" suite to, hopefully, provide best-in-class audio at this price point.
- Available for $100
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1: The most affordable headset in the range, the Nova 1 still features the same high-end build quality and comfort of the 3 and 1, but further downgrades connectivity to the tried and true 3.5mm audio jack. The Nova 1 also loses the RGB lighting, but brings the "Almighty Audio" suite now synonymous with the Nova lineup.
- Available in regular, Xbox, and PlayStation models for $60
SteelSeries Arctis Nova headsets
No matter your budget or platform of choice, SteelSeries has a Nova headset for you. Each new Arctis Nova gaming headset features the same audio system pioneered in the flagship Nova Pro headset.
Buy from: SteelSeries (7x) (opens in new tab) | SteelSeries (3) (opens in new tab) | SteelSeries (1) (opens in new tab)
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
