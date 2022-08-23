SteelSeries reveals new 'Nova' lineup of gaming headsets for every budget

What you need to know

SteelSeries designs and manufacturers some of the best gaming headsets you can buy.

On Tuesday, the accessory company announced an expansion of its high-end Nova lineup.

The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, 3, and 1 headsets bring improved audio capabilities to every price point.

The new headsets join the critically acclaimed Nova Pro, and are available now for practically every platform.

SteelSeries is a well-known and popular brand for any number of PC and gaming accessories, and especially for its gaming headsets. The company's flagship headset is the critically acclaimed Arctis Nova Pro, and it's now being joined by three new Nova headsets spread across every budget and use case.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is hands-down one of the greatest Xbox gaming headsets money can buy with impeccable audio and a plethora of high-end features, but it's incredibly expensive to match. On Tuesday, SteelSeries announced three new gaming headsets joining the expanding Nova lineup, including the successor to one of the most popular and best-selling gaming headsets of all time.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, 3, and 1 headsets are now available for purchase, and bring the premium "Nova Acoustic System" to more price points. This system uses AI and other enhancements to promise improved audio fidelity, as well as superior noise-cancellation for the mic. The Nova 7 is arguably the most interesting headset of the bunch, as it replaces the legendary SteelSeries Arctis 7 in the company's lineup. Here's what you need to know about each headset:

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7: The headlining addition to the SteelSeries roster, the Nova 7 combines simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connections to ensure compatibility with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile devices. A quoted 38-hours of battery life, fast charging capabilities, spatial audio and other Nova AI-powered audio enhancements, and retractable bidirectional mic make this headset the perfect companion for any gamer. Available in regular, Xbox, and PlayStation models for $180

