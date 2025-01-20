Team Cherry offers an update on 'Hollow Knight: Silksong,' insisting the game is still coming

On January 18, 2025, Team Cherry, the developers of Hollow Knight: Silksong, were questioned by fans on X who wanted to know the state of the game's development.

This inquiry was sparked by the fact it has been Hollow Knight: Silksong has delayed to an undefined release date and recent changes to William Pellen's X account handle and profile picture led fans to speculate that a Silksong ARG (Augmented Reality Game for short) marketing campaign was taking place but was confirmed by the Hollow Knight-centric YouTuber @fireb0rn to be a false alarm.

Leth reached out to me to confirm there was no Silksong ARG and that the changes to William's account and the tweet were a nothingburger. Apologies to have misled everyone. The cake was a lie.January 18, 2025

Matthew Griffin (who works for Team Cherry's Marketing and Publishing department) replied to this inquiry by saying "Yes the game is real, progressing and will release."

Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3January 18, 2025

Hollow Knight: Silksong is an upcoming sequel to Hollow Knight, a critically acclaimed Metroidvania side-scroller that captivated fans in 2017 for its dark atmosphere, brutally difficult gameplay, and memorable music and story.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced back in 2019 and has been stuck in development for six years, which is a very long time for an indie game compared to big-budget AAA titles. While it may not be a new trailer, this small confirmation from the developers at Team Cherry has given fans hope that this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title is still alive and will be released someday.

But when will the release day for Hollow Knight: Silksong eventually be announced and will it live to fans' expectations after all this time when it finally launches on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam? We will have to wait for more official words from Team Cherry to find out.