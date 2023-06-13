What you need to know

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was first released back on Nov. 11, 2011 for Xbox 360, PS3, and Windows PC.

Since then, the game has been ported to numerous other platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim reached 30 million copies sold in 2016.

In a recent interview, Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard shared that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has reached over 60 million copies sold.

We've finally got a sales update for one of the biggest games in history.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim from Bethesda Game Studios is a juggernaut, with the developers confirming that the game sold 30 million copies as of 2016. Since then, we haven't had a meaningful update on how well it's performed, despite the launch of new versions such as a Nintendo Switch port in 2017 and Skyrim Anniversary Edition in 2021.

In a recent interview with IGN, director Todd Howard talked about the upcoming science-fiction RPG Starfield, but also briefly took note of Skyrim's success, revealing that the game has sold over 60 million copies so far, double the previous milestone. You can check out the full interview below (the comment about Skyrim selling 60 million copies is at the 13:22 mark):

The Elder Scrolls 6 was first announced back at E3 2018 alongside Starfield, and while little is known, it's the next game from Bethesda Game Studios once Starfield arrives.

Starfield is scheduled to launch on Sep. 6, 2023 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Windows Central's take

For context, this means that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now the seventh best-selling game of all time, behind only a tiny handful of other juggernauts such as Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto 5. This doesn't include total players either, as it's overwhelmingly likely millions more have played Skyrim via Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.