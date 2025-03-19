It's been seven years since Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but that doesn't mean that the company's commitment to accessibility has come to an end. Microsoft officially revealed its Xbox Adaptive Joystick in August 2024, but the newest controller for accessibility only just launched exclusively to the Microsoft Store today for $29.99 following the Microsoft Ability Summit's 15th annual celebration.

Introducing the Xbox Adaptive Joystick - YouTube Watch On

According to Microsoft, there are more than 429 million players worldwide who are affected by disabilities each with their own unique needs and preferences. To meet these needs, Xbox has partnered with various members of the Gaming and Disability community to focus development on controllers, gaming accessories, and even packaging that is practical and accessible to more players.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is designed with players who face limited mobility as the point of focus, but the singular, wired joystick is versatile enough to be incorporated into a variety of gaming setups. You do not need an Adaptive Controller to use the new Adaptive Joystick, as it can work right alongside a regular Xbox controller.

However, if you do have an Xbox Adaptive Controller, the new joystick can be paired along with it, as well as additional Xbox Adaptive accessories including the mouse, pen, and adaptive kit.

Image 1 of 4 The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a single-handed controller. (Image credit: Microsoft) 3D printed grips can change the functionality of the Xbox Adaptive Joystick. (Image credit: Microsoft) The Xbox Adaptive Joystick buttons can easily be remapped for customized usability. (Image credit: Microsoft) The Xbox Adaptive Joystick can meet a variety of user needs. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is compatible with adaptive setups on both PC and Xbox. The joystick's four face buttons, bumper, and trigger can all be customized using button remapping inside the Xbox Accessories app. The face buttons are white and marked x1, x2, x3, and x4 in black text. The controller's singular thumbstick is clickable and is black with a black frame and the Xbox logo

Microsoft has also previouslyreleased the files necessary to create 3D prints of thumbstick toppers to further improve accessibility. The 3D-printed toppers are compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller, as well as other Xbox controllers.

Accessibility meets AI

Microsoft's accessibility accessory ecosystem continues to grow. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Along with announcing the availability of the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, Microsoft also took advantage of the annual Microsoft Ability Summit to inject some AI into it's accessibility efforts.

Microsoft teams and partners announced plans to integrate Microsoft's Azure AI features into various programs. Tobii Dynavox, for example, is integrating Microsoft Neural Voice to provide personalized options for individuals using assistive communication devices using eye gaze.

Accessibility makes our tools and technologies easier for everyone and accelerates innovation for the world. Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer

Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams' Sign Language View feature will use AI to improve detection of speakers who are using sign language during video calls. The application then features the Sign Language speaker to ensure they are visible.

Copilot, too, is also turning up more as an accessibility tool. Microsoft highlighted a study that claimed Copilot had helped upwards of 76% of employees with a range of neurodiversities to perform better at work. Microsoft further highlighted how Copilot tools could enhance communication, memory recall, and focus among employees. Even the Special Olympics has utilized Copilot as a training companion for coaches and athletes.

AI has, and continues to be, a hot-button topic among those in gaming, with high-profile voice actors speaking out against the use of AI and the lack of protections from the industry for human talent. However, some ethical uses of AI in gaming seems to be more widely accepted, including Call of Duty's partnership with Modulate to reduce disruptive chat behavior.

Microsoft's Chief Accessibility Officer Jenny Lay-Flurrie committed to furthering accessibility efforts from Microsoft, writing, "Accessibility makes our tools and technologies easier for everyone and accelerates innovation for the world."