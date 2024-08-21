Xbox reveals a new accessibility-focused Adaptive Joystick — and players can now 3D print their own thumbstick toppers

What you need to know

Microsoft is adding the Xbox Adaptive Joystick to its accessibility-focused accessories.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick can be used alongside a regular Xbox controller or the Xbox Adaptive Controller, and it is slated to launch at some point in early 2025.

Microsoft is also releasing files so that players can 3D print their own thumbstick toppers for the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Microsoft has also partnered with 8BitDo and ByoWave on the Lite SE 2.4G and Proteus controllers, respectively.

There's a bevy of new accessibility accessories and features on the way for Xbox players.

Microsoft introduced the Xbox Adaptive Joystick on Wednesday via Xbox Wire, unveiling a new accessibility-focused accessory for players with limited mobility. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick can be connected to an Xbox Adaptive Controller, as well as being used alongside a regular Xbox controller. You can see the new ad for the joystick below:

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will be sold exclusively through the Microsoft Store for $30 when it launches at some point in early 2025.

More accessible accessories and files

8BitDo's Lite SE 2.4 controller is officially Designed for Xbox. (Image credit: 8BitDo)

Microsoft didn't stop there, as the company also shared that players will now be able to 3D print their own thumbstick toppers for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox controllers. Players can go to the Xbox Design Lab and select different options before receiving the files for 3D printing via email.

Microsoft is also partnering with 8BitDo on the Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller, a controller Designed for Xbox with buttons that are easy to press. It also includes two large Super Buttons that can be programmed based on an individual player's needs. The 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G is available now for $60 from Amazon.

As previously shared, Microsoft is also partnering with ByoWave on the Proteus controller, which can be customized thanks to its unique interchangeable block design, and is available now for $300.

Finally, there's a new accessibility-focused feature rolling out in future updates. Toggle Hold is being added to Xbox controllers, allowing players to press a button, then have it stay held until it's pressed again, reducing physical strain. This feature is going out to members of the Xbox Insider Program today.

Analysis: Fantastic additions to an already-solid offering

I'm consistently happy to see Microsoft invest in accessibility-focused accessories for Xbox and PC players. Making games playable for more and more people can be challenging, but finding different solutions is always worth it, whether it comes through new controllers that address specific physical limitations or from updates that can benefit everyone.

3D printable files are a particularly neat addition to the lineup, and I really hope we see that offering expand over time.