The Overwatch 2 Season 3 patch notes are here, and they're huge

What you need to know

Ahead of Overwatch 2 Season 3's launch, developer Blizzard has revealed its patch notes.

Highlights include a key nerf to Ramattra's Annihilation Ultimate, several buffs to Reinhardt, the addition of shield health to Wrecking Ball, and a partial rework of Mercy's kit that incentivizes "triage healing" allies below half health.

Some other changes include nerfs for Junkrat, Ana, and Widowmaker, and buffs for Roadhog and Soldier: 76.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is only a day away, and ahead of its launch, developer Blizzard has revealed the patch notes for the seasonal update. Like the ones that came before it, the game's third season offers players new content to enjoy while also introducing important changes and improving Overwatch 2's progression and social features.

Many of the changes and additions mentioned in the notes were announced by Blizzard in earlier press releases, such as the arrival of the new Control map Antarctic Peninsula, the introduction of a "Streamer Protect" feature to combat stream sniping, tank health reduction in non-role queue modes, and the return of Overwatch Credits. With that said, they also highlight several significant hero balance tweaks, several of which will have a massive impact on the Overwatch 2 metagame.

The most significant of these are nerfs to Ramattra's Annihilation Ultimate, which has been dominating ranked Competitive play since it was recently given a 20% speed boost. Once Season 3 arrives on February 7, the Ultimate will have a 12% higher cost, and affecting enemies with it will only slow its rundown timer rather than pause it. Additionally, Annihilation is being given a max duration of 20 seconds, capping how long it can be active on the battlefield.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

On the flip side, Reinhardt — one of the weakest tanks in Overwatch 2 right now — is getting a variety of large buffs to his kit. His Charge cooldown is being reduced from 8 to 7 seconds, and the damage of his Firestrikes is being raised from 90 to 100, which is where it was before Overwatch 2's release. Earthshatter's direct hit damage is being reduced from 250 to 170 as Blizzard wants to move away from one-shots with it, but its knockdown duration is being extended from 2.5 to 2.75 seconds. The knockpack impulse of his Rocket Hammer is also being reduced from 10 to 6; while this sounds like a nerf, it's actually a buff, as it's meant to reduce the chances of Reinhardt's melee attacks knocking foes out of his range.

Both Wrecking Ball and Mercy are getting some big changes in Overwatch 2 Season 3 as well. The former is getting a two-second Pile Driver cooldown reduction and 150 health replaced by rechargeable shield HP, which Blizzard says should reduce the amount of health pack hunting Wrecking Ball players will need to do between fights. Meanwhile, Mercy's getting a small rework in the form of a new passive. Instead of her improved version of the support role's health regeneration passive, Mercy will now have a "Sympathetic Recovery" passive that returns 25% of her Caduceus Staff healing to herself as health. Other changes to her kit include a 1.5 to 2.5 seconds nerf to Guardian Angel's cooldown and a tweak to the Caduceus Staff that lowers its healing-per-second from 55 to 45, but increases its healing by 50% for allies under half health.

Some other notable Overwatch 2 hero changes and reworks include a Junkrat Concussion Mine damage nerf from 120 to 100, a two-second buff to the duration of Roadhog's Whole Hog Ultimate, a half-second duration reduction for Ana's Biotic Grenade, a 12% recoil cutback for Soldier: 76's Heavy Pulse Rifle, and a base health reduction from 200 to 175 for Widowmaker. For the complete patch notes that include bug fixes, Season 3's map pools, and more, check out the section below.

Overwatch 2 Season 3: Patch notes

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Here, we've listed the full Overwatch 2 Season 3 patch notes.

New Map: Antarctic Peninsula

Journey across the frozen Antarctic Peninsula. Discover the abandoned station where the Overwatch Ecopoint team once searched for the source of a dangerous anomaly threatening the world and explore the wreckage of the icebreaker ship that failed to rescue Mei-Ling Zhou and her friends.

New Feature: Streamer Protect

Players can now activate Streamer Protect options in-game settings. These options will provide players with ways to hide identifying information when livestreaming matches.

Accessibility Improvements

Improved Subtitles Options: text scalability, character portrait icons, speaker name, text color, background color, and subtitle preview in the options menu

Added mouse cursor size setting for PC

Added setting to select custom colors for Group and Alert colors in the UI. Preview feature added to preview custom colors in the accessibility options

Challenges

Added challenges to unlock "Silhouette" player icons for all heroes

Added tracking for each of the roles for the Weekly "Role Mastery" challenge

Added Ramattra unlock challenges

Partial progress through the season three Battle Pass is now carried over to the "Wins for Ramattra" challenge

Endorsements

Players can now endorse the opposing team

All players can now be endorsed in Free-For-All game modes

Game Report

Players can view scoreboards from previous matches within the View Game Reports menu found in the History tab of the Career Profile

Mystery Heroes Changes

Mystery heroes now limits each team to a maximum of three of each role.

Example: You are Reinhardt in Mystery Heroes. Your team also includes Mercy, Ana, and Lucio. When you die, you cannot respawn as a Support hero because there are already three Support heroes on your team. You will either be respawned as a Damage or a Tank hero This new maximum role limit can be changed in Custom Games under Settings > Modes > All > Random Hero Role Limit Per Team, This setting only functions when the Respawn as Random Hero setting is enabled

Example: You are Reinhardt in Mystery Heroes. Your team also includes Mercy, Ana, and Lucio. When you die, you cannot respawn as a Support hero because there are already three Support heroes on your team. You will either be respawned as a Damage or a Tank hero

Overwatch Credits are back

Overwatch Credits, which were previously labeled "Legacy Credits" and were not earnable in Overwatch 2, can now once again be earned through progressing in the Season 3 Battle Pass

All players can earn up to 1500 credits as free rewards, and another 500 credits are available as premium rewards in the Season 3 Battle Pass

Credits can be spent in the Hero Gallery, which now contains nearly all seasonal Epic and Legendary-tier skins released prior to the launch of Overwatch 2. This includes many skins that were previously only available for purchase with Coins in the "Just for You" section of our Shop

Ping System Update

Pressing Ability 1 or Ability 2 when the ping wheel is open and when these abilities are on cooldown now prints these cooldowns in chat. Example: If Baptiste's Immortality Field is on cooldown and you press the key/button to activate the ability while the Ping Wheel is open, the cooldown for the ability will be printed in chat

Competitive play

Skill tiers and divisions will adjust after every 5 wins or 15 losses and ties (formally 7 wins or 20 losses and ties)

Players can select the "View Competitive Progress" button from the Competitive menu to view their progress toward receiving a rank update

Workshop Editor is back!

Workshop Moderation Tools

We added new menu options when reporting a player. Our goal is to give players more ways to report inappropriate behavior so that we can take action in a timely manner. As a result, you can select the category and sub-category that best explain why you are reporting the player or their custom content. The major categories include:

Inappropriate Communication

Inappropriate Name

Cheating

Gameplay Sabotage

Inappropriate Custom Content

ALL HEROES

Maximum ultimate charge retained when swapping heroes reduced from 30 to 25%

TANK ROLE PASSIVE

The health totals for all tank heroes will be lower when playing any game mode that does not have a role queue. Health totals will remain the same for tanks when playing any Role Queue enabled game.

TANK

D.Va

Mech base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 350

Mech base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 350 to 200

Doomfist

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 450 to 300

Junker Queen

Base health in Role Queue modes increased to 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 425 to 300

Orisa

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 275

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 275 to 125

Augmented Fusion Driver Damage falloff reduced from 25 to 15 meters



Ramattra

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 450 to 300

Annihilation Damaging enemies with the ultimate now slows the duration timer down instead of pausing it entirely. Lasts up to 20 seconds Ultimate cost increased 12%



Reinhardt

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 325

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 325 to 175

Charge Cooldown reduced from 8 to 7 seconds

Fire Strike Damage increased from 90 to 100

Earthshatter Direct hit damage reduced from 250 to 170 Knockdown duration increased from 2.5 to 2.75 seconds Ultimate cost increased 7%

Rocket Hammer Knockback impulse reduced from 10 to 6



Roadhog

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 700

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 700 to 550

Whole Hog Maximum duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds Ultimate cost increased 8%



Sigma

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 350

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 350 to 200

Gravitic Flux Ultimate cost increased 7%



Winston

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 350

Base health in none non-Role Queue modes reduced from 350 to 200

Barrier Projector Health reduced from 700 to 650



Wrecking Ball

Base health in Role Queue modes reduced from 600 to 450

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 600 to 300

Shield health increased from 0 to 150

Pile Driver Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

Minefield Ultimate cost increased 9% Arming time reduced from 1.5 to 1 second



Zarya

Base health in Role Queue modes remains the same at 250

Base health in non-Role Queue modes reduced from 250 to 100

Graviton Surge Ultimate cost increased 8%



DAMAGE

Cassidy

Combat Roll Movement is no longer blocked by enemy player collision

Peacekeeper Primary fire falloff range increased from 20 to 25 meters



Junkrat

Concussion Mine Maximum damage reduced from 120 to 100



Mei

Blizzard Ultimate cost reduced 5%



Pharah

Barrage Ultimate cost reduced 5%



Reaper

Death Blossom Ultimate cost reduced 8%



Soldier: 76

Heavy Pulse Rifle Number of shots to reach maximum recoil increased from 4 to 6 Recoil reduced 12%



Sombra

Machine Pistol Damage per projectile increased from 7 to 7.5

Hack Health pack hacked duration increased from 30 to 45 seconds



Symmetra

Photon Barrier Ultimate cost increased 10%



Torbjorn

Deploy Turret Turret base health reduced from 250 to 225



Widowmaker

Base health reduced from 200 to 175

SUPPORT

Ana

Biotic Grenade Effect duration reduced from 4 to 3.5 seconds



Brigitte

Repair Pack Healing over time reduced from 55 to 50 per second Applying a Repair Pack now instantly heals for 25 health on impact

Rally Ultimate cost reduced 10%



Lucio

Sound Barrier Ultimate cost reduced 7%



Mercy

Guardian Angel Cooldown increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds Holding the backwards directional input and canceling the ability with Jump now moves 20% slower

Caduceus Staff Healing-per-second reduced from 55 to 45 Healing is increased by 50% for allies under half health

Regeneration Passive "Regeneration" Passive removed

New Passive: "Sympathetic Recovery" Mercy heals herself for 25% of healing done with the Caduceus Staff



Moira

Coalescence Ultimate cost reduced 5%



Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction Ammo increased from 20 to 25



Season 3 map pools

Push New Queen Street - Morning Colosseo - Morning (NEW) Esperança – Morning

Hybrid Blizzard World - Morning King's Row - Evening Midtown - Morning Numbani - Morning Paraíso - Morning

Escort Dorado - Night Havana - Night (NEW) Junkertown - Morning Circuit royal – Morning (NEW) Rialto - Morning Shambali Monastery - Night

Control Antarctic Peninsula - Night (NEW MAP) Ilios - Morning Lijiang Tower - Night Nepal - Evening Oasis - Evening



Bug fixes

GENERAL

Ping system Unified the range for most targeted ally pings to 35 meters Fixed D.Va hearing the "Behind You" VO in unintended circumstances when enemies are pinged Fixed a bug where pings could be fired by the Communication Wheel if the Ping Wheel had been canceled (by not moving the mouse or with a manual cancel) Fixed free camera spectators hearing "Need Healing/Need Help" sound effects (not voice-over) if the hero requesting healing was injured and within 30 meters of the spectator's free cam Fixed Mercy's Soul Pings not displaying her Resurrect cooldown time remaining in some circumstances Made all pings available to be placed in the Communication Wheel Fixed the issue where OW1 players with pings in the Communication Wheel couldn't change their options in the Communications menu Fixed self-pings being able to fire Hero-specific pings (Example: Group Up could cause Mercy to say she'd like to Resurrect a teammate)

Other fixes Fixed an issue where some players were unable to receive or send invites Fixed an issue with Junkerqueen's Mythic skin 'Zeus' not having glowing hair on console Resolved a bug where all maps were toggled off by default when starting a new Custom Game Fixed a bug where sometimes Health Packs were displaying the cooldown circle while the health pack was available Fixed a bug where the Social Screen would not display friends correctly on some consoles Improved the performance when viewing the friend's section of the Competitive leaderboard Fixed an issue with Cyber Genji displaying broken animations when using emotes or souvenirs Healing VFX on players being healed should no longer clip through the environment Resolved an issue with the level of bloom on several maps



MAPS

Blizzard World Fixed lighting in several areas around the map

Busan Meka Base: Fixed areas near forklifts that players could become stuck on

Dorado Fixed lighting in some areas of the map

Esperança Fixed some areas that should have been slippery for players but were not Fixed some areas where players could become stuck Added a missing flag to the loading screen of Esperança

Oasis City Center: Fixed several reflection issues Gardens: Fixed multiple lighting issues

Colosseo Fixed ambient lighting across the map

Shambali Monastery Fixed areas of the map that should have been slippery but were not Fixed areas of the map that allowed players to leave the playable space Fixed areas players could become stuck General bug fixes across the map



HEROES

Ana Fixed a bug with Ana's OWL skins missing their eyepatch

Doomfist Fixed an issue where Doomfist would spawn with an empowered punch if killed by the environment while blocking Fixed a bug where Environmental eliminations from Rocket Punch were not credited if the target slammed into a wall before dying Fixed a bug where Seismic Slam would sometimes fail to break breakables Resolved an issue with Seismic Slam not animating correctly when used to cancel Rocket Punch Fixed an instance where Doomfist could use Primary Fire during the Meteor Strike outro animation

Genji Fixed a bug to make Genji's attack animations smoother

Junkrat Fixed an issue with Steel Trap sometimes failing to place

Kiriko Fixed an issue where using Swift Step would sometimes cause Kiriko to fall through the map Fixed an issue where Swift Step was missing effects when arriving at the target Hero Melee animations should animate more consistently when under the effect of Kitsune Rush

Mercy Fixed a bug where Mercy's heal target would heal to full if the Mercy player disconnects from the game if they were actively healing

Moira Fixed an issue where Coalescence was not benefiting from Kitsune Rush

Ramattra Fixed a bug with Ravenous Vortex not spawning if it gets stuck between the Push bot and the barrier it pushes Fixed a bug where damage from some abilities was not counting toward the 'Incomparable Pain' achievement Fixed an issue with the Heroic Highlight Intro being blurry in the Hero Gallery

Sigma Fixed an issue where Sigma's Hyperspheres were sometimes missing

Sombra Fixed a bug with Sombra's Passive tooltip displaying the incorrect value

Symmetra Symmetra can no longer fire her Photon Projector while casting Photon Barrier



Overwatch 2 Season 3 is releasing on February 7, and the game as a whole is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, there's the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to a Premium Battle Pass, in-game currency, and more. Make sure you buy it after Season 3 starts so you get its Premium Battle Pass and not Season 2's.