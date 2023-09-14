The Tomb Raider trilogy remaster is real and you can preorder it now on Xbox

What you need to know

Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have announced that Tomb Raider 1, 2 and 3 has been fully remastered under a new title: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft.

The first 3 Tomb Raider Titles as well as their expansions will feature upgraded graphics, performance enhancements, and secret levels.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will be available on Feb. 14 for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC (Steam & GOG).

for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC (Steam & GOG). You can preorder the game now.

Few games franchises have had the opportunity to leave a mark on the history of gaming the way that Tomb Raider has. There's been no shortage of fans of the series calling for an official remaster, and according to an announcement from Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics today, those prayers have finally been answered. The upcoming Tomb Raider remaster, officially titled Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, will be released on Feb. 14, 2024 for PC and consoles.

The brand-new Tomb Raider remaster, developed and published by Aspyr, will offer players the choice to experience the game, whether that is with classic visuals vs enhanced graphics or modern controls vs original joystick schemes. Both settings will be a toggle that can be changed by the player on the fly. The remaster will include other quality of life updates, including improvements to camera lock-on and achievement support. Players can also look forward to all-new secret levels that have never been available on consoles.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft will feature the remastered original trilogy, plus expansions. Tomb Raider I plus the "Unfinished Business" expansion will have players take on the role of Lara Croft in the 1996 adventure that kicked off the series. Run, jump, swim, and climb your way through tombs to recover an ancient artifact known as the Scion. Tomb Raider II with the "Gold Mask" expansion then takes players and Lara on a mission to track down the Dagger of Xian. Tomb Raider III will include the "Lost Artifact" expansion, which ramps up the puzzle challenges and includes 6 new levels.

Players on console can preorder Tomb Raider I-III Remastered starting today with a 10% discount, though some platform restrictions will apply. PC players who already own Tomb Raider I, II, or III on Steam or the Tomb Raider Trilogy on GOG can preorder now with a 20% loyalty discount. On Xbox, the remastered trilogy will be a Play Anywhere title which can be accessed via Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PCs via the Microsoft Store.

Image 1 of 5 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft offers enhanced visuals and controls that can be toggled to original graphics on the fly. (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Aspyr Media)

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft offers enhanced visuals and controls that can be toggled to original graphics on the fly. (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Aspyr Media) Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft offers enhanced visuals and controls that can be toggled to original graphics on the fly. (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Aspyr Media) Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft offers enhanced visuals and controls that can be toggled to original graphics on the fly. (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Aspyr Media) Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft offers enhanced visuals and controls that can be toggled to original graphics on the fly. (Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Aspyr Media)