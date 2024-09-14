This Govee collaboration is a must-have for Evangelion fans — and for a limited time you can get $20 off

If you like Japanese animation and giant robots, chances are you've encountered the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion series. In possibly one of the best-looking collaborations we've ever seen, Govee recently released a full line of Govee X Evangelion gaming lights. Today, in a limited-time deal, you can get the Evangelion Light Bars for $69.99 at Amazon, a huge saving of $20.

Govee x EVANGELION Gaming Light Bars | was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Bring the action of Tokyo-3 to your gaming setup. Made with an EVA-inspired aesthetic, these dynamic light bars feature 8 EVA-inspired lighting effects and let you tap to instantly switch between 62 preset scenes.

A must for Evangelion fans

(Image credit: Govee)

We've reviewed a bunch of Govee gaming lights here at Windows Central, from the Govee DreamView G1 Pro to the Govee AI sync box to even the Govee Neon Rope Light — and the range never disappoints. There's a lot of thought gone into the design of these lights, and they look striking, whether on or off, with the green and purple colorway. Additionally, Govee hasn't just slapped a custom sticker on their product boxes for this Evangelion collaboration. These lights come boxed in a special edition Govee x Evangelion case, not one for the recycling bin. Inside the box, you get two light bars, a wired control box, and an audio cable to sync the lights with your other gaming equipment. You then control the lights from the easy-to-use Govee app, and you can even control with voice using smart home devices like Alexa and Google Home.



The lights come with 8 Evangelion-themed presets to "replicate battle sequences" from Evangelion. While most of the promotional materials showcase the purple/green combinations, you can fully customize your lights and presets as with other Govee products. The lights are free-standing, so they can surround your display or wherever else you want to put them.



I've never used a Govee lighting product that I didn't find an absolute breeze to set up, and I absolutely hate fiddling with tech, so I appreciate it when items work out of the box. Getting a pair of these gaming light bars for only $69.99 and being a special edition is a fantastic deal for anime fans. Amazon's prices fluctuate on a daily basis so do go quickly if you want to snap them up.

