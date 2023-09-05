This sad fact about dogs in Starfield is more horrific than any uncanny NPC

What you need to know

An item description in Starfield states that Labrador Retrievers are extinct.

The sad fact has led many to ask if all dogs are extinct within the game.

Pets appeared in official artwork for Starfield but do not appear in gameplay.

Starfield may be full of bugs, but there's one thing it's not full of, Labrador Retrievers. The famous X account Can You Pet the Dog? highlighted that sad fact with a screenshot of the popular game. The image shows a box of chocolates that are ironically shaped like dogs, which cannot eat chocolate. The box explains that Labrador Retrievers are not around in the game.

"Centauri Mills' chocolates, shaped like an extinct canine called a Labrador Retriever," states the item's in-game description. The item also restores five health, though that's a small consolation when considering the information it shares about our fury friends.

The extinction of Labrador Retrievers led some to question if there are any dogs in the game. Concept art for Starfield showed pets, but there don't appear to be any in the game. Perhaps all pets, including cats, dogs, and turtles have gone extinct in Starfield.

Up until this point, the scariest part of Starfield was when someone added horror music to the uncanny Starfield NPCs. Now we know that the true horror is an entire galaxy without dogs. That's not a space I want to live in.

