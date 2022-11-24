This TV with Xbox Cloud Gaming built-in is on sale for Black Friday

If you're on the hunt for the best Black Friday TV deals for gaming, why not get a television that supports gaming without needing a console? Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs have a gaming hub that works with Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now, allowing you to stream games to your television without needing a console or PC.

Microsoft is on a mission to allow you to stream games on any device. Xbox Cloud Gaming was already available on phones, tablets, computers, consoles, and even the Steam Deck. Earlier this year, the game streaming service launched on Samsung Smart TVs. Within the Samsung Gaming Hub, you can open Xbox Cloud Gaming and stream your favorite titles on your TV, all without needing a console.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | From $2,100 $1,450 (opens in new tab) This smart TV ticks all of the boxes you need to game. It has a large 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and has six speakers. You can even enjoy your favorite games without a console through Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. The Black Friday deal for the TV also comes with an Xbox controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Samsung (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

On Black Friday, you can get a range of Samsung Smart TVs that support Xbox Cloud Gaming at a discount. The Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV is an excellent television for a range of content. It features a 4K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+. Dolby Atmos support and six built-in speakers help on the audio side of things. While you'd need a console or PC to take advantage of some of those specs (Xbox Cloud Gaming doesn't support 120 Hz), streamed titles should look great on the Samsung S95B.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on all Samsung Smart TVs from 2022. In fact, it's also shipping to select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs later this year. If you hop on over to Samsung's page about the Samsung Gaming Hub (opens in new tab), you'll see a list of supported TVs. Many of those are on sale for Black Friday. Below are a couple of the best deals on supported TVs.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV | From $550 $450 (opens in new tab) Those on a budget need to check out this TV. With sizes starting at 43 inches, you can get one of the best TVs from Samsung at an affordable price, even more so on Black Friday. The television has 4K upscaling, dual LED backlighting, and supports Quantum HDR for vibrant colors. It also features Xbox Cloud Gaming for streaming games without a console.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Class QN900B 8K Smart TV | From $4,800 $3,300 (opens in new tab) This TV offers the absolute best that Samsung has to offer. It features nearly invisible bezels that wrap around an 8K OLED display. Quantum Mini LEDS allow the set to show billions of colors with a high contrast ratio. Since most content isn't natively 8K, the TV's processor will upscale what appears on the screen. The TV also supports Xbox Cloud Gaming.