The LG C1 and Hisense RG6 top the Best Cyber Monday TV deals for gaming on Xbox and PC

If you need a new TV for your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, or other gaming device, Cyber Monday is one of the best times to pick one up. The hottest deals right now are on the LG C1 and the Hisense R6G, but there are plenty of discounts to choose from.

Gaming TVs have a separate set of requirements than televisions intended for just viewing content. You'll want a TV with a 4K display, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR. A nice set of speakers is a big plus as well, especially if you can get a TV with Dolby Atmos support. Those specs aren't that hard to find these days, but Cyber Monday makes getting a TV with them much more affordable.

The LG C1 OLED is the predecessor to the LG C2, but the older model still delivers excellent gaming performance in 2022. The LG C1 OLED has a 4K display with support for FreeSync, G-SYNC, and VRR. All four of the TV's HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1 as well. The LG C1 OLED is so good, in fact, that some experts recommend it over the LG C2.

Upscaling isn't as good on the LG C1 OLED compared to its predecessor and you'll lose some brightness compared to its newer sibling, but the LG C1 is a better bargain. You'd be hard pressed to find a better TV of the same size for just over $900, which is what the LG C1 OLED is at on Cyber Monday following a discount. Note that the starting price of the LG C1 OLED is for a larger 48-inch model while the LG C2 starts at 42 inches.

Features: 4K, OLED, 120 Hz, HDR10, FreeSync Premium, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1

LG C1 OLED | From $1,000 $900 at Best Buy | Amazon | LG This model is a year old, but it still delivers an excellent gaming experience. It has a 4K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for FreeSync Premium. Dolby Atmos support, HDR10, and support for HDMI 2.1 round out its impressive spec sheet. On Cyber Monday it's one of the best TV bargains around.

The Hisense RG6 4K TV is significantly less expensive than some of the other options on this list. To hit that price point, Hisense had to lower some of the TV's specs, but not as many as you'd think. This model still has a 4K resolution and support for HDR 10. You do lose out on some gaming features though. The Hisense RG6 4K TV does not support FreeSync or Dolby Atmos. It also doesn't have any HDMI 2.1 ports.

Features: 4K, LED, 60 Hz, HDR 10

Hisense 65-inch R6G 4K TV | From $409.99 $349.99 at Best Buy This 4K TV supports HDR, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision. While it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, it has an auto low latency game mode to help games appear smooth when in motion. Since it is a Roku TV, it also provides access to streaming apps and channels.

The LG B2 is a solid offering for Cyber Monday as well with solid features for gaming on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or even PC. This TV sports NVIDIA G-Sync VRR for smooth action while connected to a compatible device, but also AMD FreeSync which Xbox Series X|S and PS5 generally use. This means the display's refresh rate is synchronized with the frame rate the game is sending to the device to improve smoothness and reduce screen-tearing. This set also goes up to 120 Hz at 4K which is ideal for games like Forza Horizon 5 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 which reach to higher frame rates.

This TV also comes with built-in support for NVIDIA GeForce Now, which is a cloud gaming service featuring hundreds of PC games from NVIDIA's cloud servers.

Features: 4K UHD, OLED, 120 Hz, FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, GeForce Now.

LG B2 | $ 1,496.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon | Best Buy | LG This isn't the biggest sale of the day, but there's a sizeable $200 off this rock-solid LG B2 65-inch TV. This set comes with 120Hz, FreeSync for variable refresh rates on Xbox Series X and PS5, and has a host of additional features to help you get the most out of your games.

Samsung holds several spots on our list of the best TVs for Xbox Series X for good reason. The company makes some of the best displays on the market and releases feature-rich televisions each year. The Samsung S95B continues that trend. It has a 4K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 HZ, support for FreeSync Premium, and HDR 10+. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos and has Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now built in so you can game without having to connect another device.

Features: 4K UHD, OLED, 120 Hz, HDR10+, FreeSync Premium, Dolby Atmos HDMI 2.1, native Xbox Cloud Gaming support

Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | From $2,099.99 $1,447.99 at Amazon | Samsung | Best Buy This smart TV ticks all of the boxes you need to game. It has a large 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and has six speakers. You can even enjoy your favorite games without a console through Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. The Cyber Monday deal for the TV also comes with an Xbox controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Samsung Neo QLED (QN90B) is a high-end 4K TV that has Quantum Mini LEDs. It delivers a broad range of colors, thanks to its LEDs and support for Quantum HDR 32X. Since the display is anti-reflective, you'll be able to enjoy those colors in bright rooms. On the audio side of things, the QN90B supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+.

Like the rest of the Samsung Neo lineup, the QN90B has a Neo Quantum processor that upscales content to 4K.

Features: 4K, OLED, 120 Hz (up to 144 Hz), Quantum HDR 32X, HDR10+, FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos

Samsung Neo QLED (QN90B) | From $998 at Amazon | Samsung | Best Buy This TV has just about any feature that you could name that relates to gaming; 4K, HDR, FreeSync Premium Pro, and Dolby Atmos are all there. Its Quantum Mini LEDs deliver over a billion colors and a high contrast ratio. The TV even has Xbox Cloud Gaming built in, so you can game without a console.

The LG C2 OLED delivers many of the same high-end specs as the Samsung S95B OLED listed above, but at a lower price. The LG C2 OLED has a 4K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports FreeSync Premium and Dolby Atmos as well. You really can't go wrong with either of these top two entries if you want a high-end gaming experience.

While there are some differences, such as color gamut and black levels, the biggest difference between the two TVs is that the Samsung S95B is only available in 55-inch or 65-inch models. The LG C2 OLED starts at 42 inches and goes all the way up to 83 inches. As a result, the entry level price for the LG C2 OLED is lower (because you can get a smaller model). During Cyber Monday sales, the LG C2 OLED is also a bit cheaper compared to Samsung S95B models of the same size.

Features: 4K, OLED, 120 Hz, HDR10, FreeSync Premium, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1

LG C2 OLED | From $996.99 $897 at Amazon | Best Buy This 2022 model from LG has all the bells and whistles you need for gaming. It has a 4K OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has an almost infinite contrast ratio and will get the most out of your Xbox Series X or PS5. All of its HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1, which also makes the LG C2 OLED a good option for PC gaming.

Like buying a used car, sometimes you can get a great bargain on a TV by picking up a one-year-old model. The Samsung AU8000 is below $400 on Cyber Monday and still delivers a solid gaming experience. It has a 4K display with HDR 10+. It only has a 60 Hz refresh rate though, which is a tradeoff you'll have to take to stay in this price range.

Features: 4K, LED, 60 Hz, HDR10+

Samsung AU8000 Smart TV | From $379.99 $350 at Best Buy | Samsung This TV may have launched in 2021, but it still delivers 4K picture quality and a load of smart features. Later this year, it will also gain support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and the Samsung Gaming Hub. The Samsung AU8000 is available in models ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches.

The TCL S535 is also one year old, so it's another option for getting a good bargain. Combine that with the fact that it's on sale for Cyber Monday and you can get a lot of TV for $400. It has a 4K display that supports HDR 10. It doesn't have any HDMI 2.1 ports, but is a solid option for gamers on a budget.

Features: 4K, LED, 60 Hz, HDR 10

TCL S535 (50S535) | From $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon| Best Buy | Walmart While this TV doesn't have a 120 Hz refresh rate, it does provide 4K quality at an affordable price. If your console targets 4K at 60 frames per second, it may be worth saving a few bucks instead of maxing out all your specs.

If you own an Xbox Series X or PS5, you'll want to get the most out of your gaming console. Purchasing a console and a TV can be expensive, but Cyber Monday reduces the sticker shock by quite a bit. You can get a TV that will deliver an impressive gaming experience for $400 this time of year. On the other end of the spectrum, you can max things out and get the ultimate gaming experience for a few hundred dollars less than usual.