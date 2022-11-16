Samsung will add Xbox Cloud Gaming to millions of TVs this year

What you need to know

Samsung will add the ability to stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming and other services to millions of TVs by the end of this year. Starting next week, Samsung will make game streaming apps from Xbox, Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Utomik available to select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs. Blacknut and Antstream Arcade will also ship to those TVs at some point in 2023.

Specifically, the 98QN90A, 32Q60A, Q70A and AU8000 will get access to the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Once support for the streaming apps rolls out to older TVs, the applications will be available to download through the Samsung App Store through the Media Hub. The installation process is essentially identical to installing an app like Netflix, the app will just appear within the gaming hub.

"When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was ‘when is game streaming coming to my 2021 TV?’ Today we’re happy to share with our eager fans that they’ll be able to play the games they love before the end of the year,” said Head of Product for Gaming at Samsung Electronics Mike Lucero.

“With any leading Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller and internet connection, millions of players will be able to access an expansive library of games ranging from the best AAAs to the hottest indies and retro games directly through partner apps on select 2021 Smart TVs, making Samsung devices a preferred destination for game streaming.”

Samsung also announced that GeForce NOW will soon support 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. The enhanced functionality will roll out over the coming few weeks. To access titles, a paid GeForce NOW premium membership is required.

In addition to expanding game streaming to older televisions, Samsung announced several bundles. One of them made us wonder if we've found the best Black Friday Xbox TV deal already.

Between now and December 31, 2022, anyone that purchases a new Samsung QN85B, QN90B, QN95B, QN800B, QN850B, QN900B or S95B can get an Xbox controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That subscription includes access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which can be used to stream games to phone, tablets, PCs, and some consoles. It also works with 2022 Samsung Smart TVs and the 2021 models from Samsung that will receive Samsung Gaming Hub later this year.

Buying a new Samsung Q60B or Q80B TV will also give shoppers eligibility to receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

