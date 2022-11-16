We might have already found the best Black Friday Xbox TV deal

Black Friday isn't until next week, but we may have already found the best Xbox TV deal of the holiday shopping season. Right now, you can get a 55-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung for $1,500. That's $600 off its normal price. On top of that discount, you'll also receive an Xbox controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you need a larger screen the 65-inch model is also down to $1,800, which is $1,000 off.

The discounted Samsung TV ticks about every checkbox you could want for playing Xbox games. It features a 54.6-inch 4K OLED display that supports HDR10+. The screen works with FreeSync Premium and supports high frame rates, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

That display uses Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, which helps deliver deep blacks, high brightness, and a wide range of colors. Samsung boasts more than a billion color shades through 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels.

Samsung packed in a lot of little features that add up to an optimized gaming experience as well, such as support for HDMI CEC and eARC (HDMI 3).

The TV also has slim bezels, so you can get the most screen on your wall or in your living room without wasting space.

On the audio side of things, it supports Dolby Atmos and features Samsung Object Tracking Sound. It has six speakers, so you may not need to order one of the best soundbars to pair with it.

For those that don't have an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, you can play games through the Samsung Gaming Hub and Xbox Cloud Gaming. This setup allows you to directly stream games through your TV without having to have a console.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been available for tablets, phones, PCs, and consoles for a while, but Samsung is the first manufacturer to bring the service to televisions.