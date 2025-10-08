Amazon Prime Day is nearing its end for October 2025, but the deals aren't over yet, as we have found a striking discount for the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller.

This 3rd-party wired Xbox controller with Hall-Effect Sensors runs typically for $49.99 at most retailers. However, Amazon is peddling this controller for a 28% discount, so it's now $35.99 for a limited time.

Why is the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller worth purchasing?

The GameSir G7 SE has a compact, ergonomic design. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

GameSir's G7 SE Wired Controller has a ton of awesome features going for it that make it one of the best Xbox accessories for both Xbox and PC players, providing they don't mind losing wireless connectivity.

This controller features a sturdy build designed to withstand many hours of use with ergonomic grips to ensure comfort for the user.

It has excellent controls that provide positive feedback for the user and extremely accurate input reading thanks to the controller's built-in Hall Effect Triggers and Joysticks.

The GameSir's G7 SE Wired Controller can also let you remap its buttons to your personal liking using a built-in software app without the need to download third-party apps by pressing its unique "M" button.

You can also download the easy-to-use GameSir Nexus app for Xbox and PC to grant you even deeper button remapping for the controller.

USB port for the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The best part about the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller is its default MSRP of $49.99, which is $15 cheaper than the standard Xbox X|S Controller by Microsoft.

Not only is the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller more affordable than the regular Xbox controller, but its aforementioned features make it an overall superior product, as the regular Xbox controller doesn't have Hall Effect sensors or a built-in remapping app.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day's 28% discount, the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller's MSRP has gotten even more affordable, as it's been reduced to $35.99 on Amazon.

However, you will need to sign up for Amazon Prime membership to access this discounted price tag and various other beneficial features like faster shipping, streaming apps, and much more.

FAQ

Is this deal locked behind Amazon Prime Membership? Yes, you will need to subscribe to Amazon's Prime membership to access this discount. Otherwise, you will need to pay its standard price of $49.99.

Are there other retailers holding discount for this product? Yes, Walmart has a discount for the controller that has reduced its price to $35.99 with no membership subscriptions required, unlike Amazon.

What are Hall Effect Sensors? Hall Effect Sensors are special components in controllers that use magnets to detect player inputs more accurately, allowing them to make faster in-game inputs with reduced chances of input error.

Is this controller wireless? No. This controller can only be connected to Xbox consoles and PC through a USB Type-C to Type-A cable.

