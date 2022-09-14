Microsoft announces Fall Insider Preview Build for HoloLens
Insiders can now test out the next wave of features for Microsoft HoloLens.
What you need to know
- The Fall Insider Flight Preview is now in testing for Microsoft HoloLens.
- The build includes a long list of new features and improvements, including the option to clear storage through Mobile Device Management.
- Microsoft has asked developers and Insiders to test apps on the HoloLens 2 while running the latest preview build for HoloLens.
Microsoft is working on the next build for its HoloLens mixed reality headset. Now in testing, the Fall Insider Preview Build is available Insiders. It includes several new features and fixes that Microsoft hopes to ship in the near future to the stable version of its headset.
Admins can use Mobile Device Management and storage sense to remove unused files in the new build. There are also several security enhancements in testing. Here's everything that's new, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab).
|Feature
|Description
|User/ Scenario
|Available in build
|New policies to speed up adding users
|New policies we've enabled that allow IT Admins to skip several screens in OOBE when adding new users to devices.
|IT Admin
|10.0.22621.1008
|Autopilot reset experience
|Improvements in Autopilot reset experience, to enable users to reset HoloLens 2 and restart Autopilot without requiring manual flashing.
|IT Admin
|10.0.22621.1006
|Clean up users on device
|New policies to manage when to clear out users on the device, to prevent hitting the maximum limit.
|IT Admin
|10.0.22621.1008
|New policy to disable NCSI passive polling
|Turn off auto-reconnect to Wi-fi access points to stay connected to intranet.
|IT Admin
|10.0.22621.1008
|Captive portal on sign-in screen, enter Wi-Fi credentials to help sign-in
|New policy that IT Admins can enable that allows the use of captive portals on the sign-in screen to help connecting to Wi-Fi.
|IT Admin
|10.0.22621.1006
|Clean up storage via MDM
|Clean up files via MDM, using storage sense to clean up older unused files.
|IT Admin
|10.0.22621.1008
|Security Baseline
|Two sets of security restrictions you can use to add more control to your devices.
|IT Admin
|10.0.22621.1006
|Configure NTP client for W32 Time service
|Used to set your own time sever for your devices, to help keep them compliant.
|IT Admin
|10.0.22621.1010
|Fixes improvements
|Fixes and improvements for HoloLens.
|All
|10.0.22621.1006
Microsoft recommends the Dev Channel for testing, since it will be quicker than the Beta Channel.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.