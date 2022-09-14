Microsoft announces Fall Insider Preview Build for HoloLens

What you need to know

The Fall Insider Flight Preview is now in testing for Microsoft HoloLens.

The build includes a long list of new features and improvements, including the option to clear storage through Mobile Device Management.

Microsoft has asked developers and Insiders to test apps on the HoloLens 2 while running the latest preview build for HoloLens.

Microsoft is working on the next build for its HoloLens mixed reality headset. Now in testing, the Fall Insider Preview Build is available Insiders. It includes several new features and fixes that Microsoft hopes to ship in the near future to the stable version of its headset.

Admins can use Mobile Device Management and storage sense to remove unused files in the new build. There are also several security enhancements in testing. Here's everything that's new, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab).

Feature Description User/ Scenario Available in build New policies to speed up adding users New policies we've enabled that allow IT Admins to skip several screens in OOBE when adding new users to devices. IT Admin 10.0.22621.1008 Autopilot reset experience Improvements in Autopilot reset experience, to enable users to reset HoloLens 2 and restart Autopilot without requiring manual flashing. IT Admin 10.0.22621.1006 Clean up users on device New policies to manage when to clear out users on the device, to prevent hitting the maximum limit. IT Admin 10.0.22621.1008 New policy to disable NCSI passive polling Turn off auto-reconnect to Wi-fi access points to stay connected to intranet. IT Admin 10.0.22621.1008 Captive portal on sign-in screen, enter Wi-Fi credentials to help sign-in New policy that IT Admins can enable that allows the use of captive portals on the sign-in screen to help connecting to Wi-Fi. IT Admin 10.0.22621.1006 Clean up storage via MDM Clean up files via MDM, using storage sense to clean up older unused files. IT Admin 10.0.22621.1008 Security Baseline Two sets of security restrictions you can use to add more control to your devices. IT Admin 10.0.22621.1006 Configure NTP client for W32 Time service Used to set your own time sever for your devices, to help keep them compliant. IT Admin 10.0.22621.1010 Fixes improvements Fixes and improvements for HoloLens. All 10.0.22621.1006

Microsoft recommends the Dev Channel for testing, since it will be quicker than the Beta Channel.