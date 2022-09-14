Microsoft announces Fall Insider Preview Build for HoloLens

By Sean Endicott
published

Insiders can now test out the next wave of features for Microsoft HoloLens.

Microsoft HoloLens
(Image credit: Future)

What you need to know

  • The Fall Insider Flight Preview is now in testing for Microsoft HoloLens.
  • The build includes a long list of new features and improvements, including the option to clear storage through Mobile Device Management.
  • Microsoft has asked developers and Insiders to test apps on the HoloLens 2 while running the latest preview build for HoloLens.

Microsoft is working on the next build for its HoloLens mixed reality headset. Now in testing, the Fall Insider Preview Build is available Insiders. It includes several new features and fixes that Microsoft hopes to ship in the near future to the stable version of its headset.

Admins can use Mobile Device Management and storage sense to remove unused files in the new build. There are also several security enhancements in testing. Here's everything that's new, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab).

FeatureDescriptionUser/ ScenarioAvailable in build
New policies to speed up adding usersNew policies we've enabled that allow IT Admins to skip several screens in OOBE when adding new users to devices.IT Admin10.0.22621.1008
Autopilot reset experienceImprovements in Autopilot reset experience, to enable users to reset HoloLens 2 and restart Autopilot without requiring manual flashing.IT Admin10.0.22621.1006
Clean up users on deviceNew policies to manage when to clear out users on the device, to prevent hitting the maximum limit.IT Admin10.0.22621.1008
New policy to disable NCSI passive pollingTurn off auto-reconnect to Wi-fi access points to stay connected to intranet.IT Admin10.0.22621.1008
Captive portal on sign-in screen, enter Wi-Fi credentials to help sign-inNew policy that IT Admins can enable that allows the use of captive portals on the sign-in screen to help connecting to Wi-Fi.IT Admin10.0.22621.1006
Clean up storage via MDMClean up files via MDM, using storage sense to clean up older unused files.IT Admin10.0.22621.1008
Security BaselineTwo sets of security restrictions you can use to add more control to your devices.IT Admin10.0.22621.1006
Configure NTP client for W32 Time serviceUsed to set your own time sever for your devices, to help keep them compliant.IT Admin10.0.22621.1010
Fixes improvementsFixes and improvements for HoloLens.All10.0.22621.1006

Microsoft recommends the Dev Channel for testing, since it will be quicker than the Beta Channel.

Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.