Azeroth's heroes are ready to defend the world from the horrors of the Void.

On September 22, 2025, Blizzard Entertainment announced that World of Warcraft's next expansion, World of Warcraft: Midnight, will be getting an Alpha Test to let players get a sneak peek at the title on October 2, 2025.

Before that day, however, Blizzard will host a gameplay deep dive presentation on October 1, 2025, covering various aspects of World of Warcraft: Midnight, including the setting, systems, story, and more.

Here's what you need to know about these events and how to tune into them.

Join us October 1st, at 9AM PDT on Twitch & YouTube for a deep dive into all things Midnight!Directly following the stream will have a live Q&A session answering the top community questions. #MidnightQandA pic.twitter.com/qDPiJCz28gSeptember 22, 2025

To begin with, let's cover the World of Warcraft: Midnight presentation that will start on October 1, 2025, at 9:00 AM PDT. The presentation will be hosted by Creative Director Chris Metzen and Game Director Ion Hazzikostas, and will be broadcast on World of Warcraft's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

It will provide information and gameplay of various aspects of the expansion, like the zones you will visit, the main story, the dungeons you will fight in, player housing, gameplay systems, and more.

Once the presentation concludes, it will be followed by a Q&A session where Game Director Ion Hazzikostas, Associate Game Director Paul Kubit, Design Director Maria Hamilton, and Community Manager Randy Jordan will answer fan-submitted questions on the game.

If you have any questions for the developers, you can submit them on World of Warcraft's official forums and subreddit.

Content roadmap for World of Warcraft: Midnight's Alpha Test (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The next big announcement is that World of Warcraft: Midnight will begin an Alpha Test on October 2, 2025.

In this test, players will get a small taste of the expansion's various features and leave feedback that will help improve the final product when it releases in 2026.

These features include the new Devourer spec for Demon Hunters, Player Housing, new story quests, new dungeons, new Delves that include a new companion named Valeera Sanguinar, new Zones, the Prey system, and more.

However, players will not get to play all this content at once as the Alpha Test will dispense it in 'phases' over time.

To participate, Blizzard Entertainment will send out invitations to specific players and their friends and family. Blizzard will also dish out invitations to community veterans, fan sites, members of the press, content creators, and more.

Beware of phishing attempts when checking your emails. If you need to check your invitation's legitimacy, log in to your Battle.net account to verify that it has a Midnight Alpha license attached to it (which can be found in the 'Your Game Accounts' option).

Be sure to check your emails for invites to World of Warcraft: Midnight's Alpha Test

While it is somewhat irksome that players who manage to get into the Alpha Test will have to wait before they can play a grand majority of World of Warcraft: Midnight's content, at least they'll get a chance to experience the most important ones in the first phase, like Player Housing and the Devourer spec.

The first phase will even include a myriad of Class balance changes that could completely alter every Class' playstyle, and that's without the addition of the new Apex Talents that will be introduced in the expansion.

I'm hoping to get an invitation so I can get my hands on the new awesome Devourer spec and bounty hunter-like Prey system. Plus, I'm curious as to what this new 'Sparks' Profession is that will be introduced in Phase 5 of the Alpha Test.

If I don't get an invite, I'm content with waiting for the full expansion to launch on PC in 2026.

In the meantime, I'll be diving headfirst into World of Warcraft's upcoming Legion Remix event and reap all of its glorious, Fel-themed rewards on October 7, 2025.

