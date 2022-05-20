Xbox Chaturdays 67: The games coming in 2022 and Xbox wins in Japan with Kahlief Adams

For Episode 67 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined once again by the host of the award-winning Spawn on Me Podcast, Kahlief Adams. We'll be diving into the big games we are excited about on the horizon in 2022, why this is a massive year for fans of horror, Xbox's recent console sales victory in Japan, HIdeo Kojima's increasingly busy development pipeline, the community's burning questions, and so much more! If you're excited about catching up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!

What is Xbox Chaturdays?

Xbox Chaturdays is our weekly Windows Central Gaming podcast. Every Saturday, we sit down with various Xbox developers, enthusiasts, and industry figures to chat about all things Xbox. We designed our show to provide exciting and engaging content for Xbox and PC players, highlighting what we love about gaming. From the best games on Xbox Game Pass to the titles we can't wait to play, there's always something fun to chat about.

With Xbox Chaturdays, we've built up a pretty incredible audience of live viewers who consistently keeps the show fresh and exciting with questions. Our show promotes community interaction, and we strive to immerse our viewers in the experience. If you haven't caught an episode before, head on over to the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel to watch past episodes or on all your favorite podcast services including Spotify, iTunes, and Google Podcasts.