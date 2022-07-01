Xbox Chaturdays 71: Xbox's growth in Japan and what comes next for Microsoft with Parris Lilly
By Miles Dompier published
Join the conversation live!
For episode 71 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined once again by Parris Lilly of the Kinda Funny Xcast. We'll be diving into Xbox's continued commitment to Japan, the latest details on the Skate reboot, co-op finally making its way to Halo Infinite, possibilities for an Xbox handheld, expectations for Xbox in 2023, our impressions of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, and so much more. Whew!
If you're excited about catching up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!
What is Xbox Chaturdays?
Xbox Chaturdays is our weekly Windows Central Gaming podcast. Every Saturday, we sit down with various Xbox developers, enthusiasts, and industry figures to chat about all things Xbox. We designed our show to provide exciting and engaging content for Xbox and PC players, highlighting what we love about gaming. There's always something fun to chat about from the best games on Xbox Game Pass to the titles we can't wait to play.
With Xbox Chaturdays, we've built up a pretty incredible audience of live viewers who consistently keeps the show fresh and exciting with questions. Our show promotes community interaction, and we strive to immerse our viewers in the experience. If you haven't caught an episode before, head on over to the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel to watch past episodes or on all your favorite podcast services including Spotify, iTunes, and Google Podcasts.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Play hundreds of awesome games and enjoy extra perks with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For many players, it's hands-down the best deal in gaming right now.
Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab)| Xbox (opens in new tab)
Miles Dompier is a Freelance Video Producer for Windows Central, focusing on video content for Windows Central Gaming. In addition to writing or producing news, reviews, and gaming guides, Miles delivers fun, community-focused videos for the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel. Miles also hosts Xbox Chaturdays every Saturday, which serves as the Windows Central Gaming weekly podcast.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.