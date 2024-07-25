Xbox console exclusive STALKER 2 gets another delay — here's when you can play it

STALKER 2 is getting one last delay into November.

What you need to know

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been in development for years, with the team at GSC Game World directly impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is being delayed one more time to Nov. 20, 2024, in order to allow the developers to clean up a few more bugs.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, as well as being included day one in Xbox Game Pass.

Players need to push back their plans to enter the Zone just a bit more.

Ukrainian developer GSC Game World shared on Thursday that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is being pushed back from its planned September 5 release date. The game is being delayed one more time, now to Nov. 20, 2024, in order to allow the development team to crush a few more bugs.

“We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience. These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more “unexpected anomalies” (or simply “bugs”, as you call them). We are always grateful for your ongoing support and understanding - it means the world to us. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself," says Yevhen Grygorovych, game director at GSC Game World.

You can check out a humorous new video below, showing a more unique way of communicating the updated release date to eager players:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl â€” Really, Again? - YouTube Watch On

Despite this release date change, players won't be waiting much longer to see a lot more of the game. In a collaboration with Xbox, GSC Game World will be showing a deep dive into STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl on August 12, providing interviews, new gameplay footage, and a full walkthrough for one of the quests.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, as well as being included day one in Xbox Game Pass.

A game team shaped by war

STALKER 2 is a game of harsh survival, but also beauty in the Zone. (Image credit: GSC Game World)

The development of STALKER 2 has been directly impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with GSC Game World having to repeatedly push back the game's planned release window — back before the war began, it was originally planned to launch in 2022 — as members of the team have been forced to relocate or fight for their country.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The team has shown tenacity and resilience in the face of overwhelming odds, and while game development is never easy, there's simply no denying GSC Game World has gone above and beyond in crafting this experience while quite literally under fire.

For those that want to learn even more, my colleague Zachary Boddy had a chance to go hands-on with STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl when we were in L.A. for Summer Game Fest 2024 and the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.